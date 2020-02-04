Moore High School Runner Killed, 5 Hospitalized After Being Struck by Vehicle

Michael Thomas/Associated Press

One member of the Moore High School Cross Country/Track team in Oklahoma died and five others were hospitalized after they were hit by a vehicle while running on the sidewalk.

Moore Public Schools released a statement on its Facebook page:

"Our hearts are heavy in Moore Public Schools as we process this tragedy that is unbearable to comprehend. While members of the Moore High School (MHS) Cross Country/Track team were running on the sidewalk, six of them were violently struck by a vehicle.

"... This evening and as we move forward through this unthinkable tragedy – please keep our students, staff, and families in your thoughts and prayers."

News9.com in Oklahoma reported the news as well, noting Max Leroy Townsend was arrested following the crash but away from the scene. Police said one student died at the scene, while three others are in critical condition.

Townsend faces one complaint of manslaughter in the first-degree and six complaints of leaving the scene of an injury accident.

Police said he also hit a number of vehicles before and after hitting the runners.