NBA Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on D'Angelo Russell, Clint Capela and More

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

There's just two days until the February 6 trade deadline and the rumor mill is busier than an ice cream truck on the first day of summer. The Houston Rockets' Clint Capela and Golden State Warriors' D'Angelo Russell are the most coveted players at this time.

Continuing what seems to be a tradition as long as time itself, Andre Iguodala is still at the heart of much trade discussion. A perennial classic for this season's rumor mill, Iguodala remains a coveted, comfortable option for the NBA's contenders.

Not treating Capela and Russell lightly, the former has drawn interest principally from the Atlanta Hawks and Boston Celtics, while the latter has from the Minnesota Timberwolves and New York Knicks. Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Rockets are open to flipping Capela in order to pull in a wing like Robert Covington or Iguodala, and that a multi-team trade is a definite option.

Compelling Offers for Capela's Offense (and Defense)

Switching Chris Paul for Russell Westbrook has not solved Houston's problems, and the team has hit a road block, one that is increasingly insurmountable as Capela deals with a lingering heel injury. The 6'10" 25-year-old is averaging fewer points per game (down to 13.9) on lower field-goal (62.9) and free-throw (52.9) percentages.

In an ideal world, Westbrook and James Harden would be perfect for a rim-runner, but something is off in Houston and, seemingly dissatisfied with PJ Tucker's overwhelming usage and the scarcity of reliability behind Eric Gordon on the wing, the Rockets are seeking a true wing to put them over the top. And ideally take some pressure off of the already-streaky Westbrook and Harden.

Covington is the dream, but Minnesota's eyes are reportedly set on Russell—making a multi-team trade the only option. As reported by Wojnarowski, the Hawks and Celtics are each in play for Capela. Each could use a legitimate rim-runner and rim-protector, while possessing the picks and assets to make an appealing offer.

If all else fails, Houston is likely to push for Iguodala.

Buyout, Trade or Holdout: An Iguodala Story

Iguodala's status has remained the same for months. He does not want to play for the Memphis Grizzlies and will sit out if he is not bought out or traded to a contender. And...the Grizzlies do not want to buy him out.

As reported by The Athletic's David Aldridge, Iguodala will sit if he is not traded to a preferred landing spot. As reported by ESPN's Marc Stein, "Memphis is adamant that it will not buy him out if a trade fails to materialize by Thursday's 3 p.m. buzzer."

Keith Smith of Yahoo Sports stated contenders still think Memphis will buy him out.

The situation remains an absolute mess, but the Grizzlies have a fun, young core to watch and may just be content with Iguodala sitting to spite the league's contenders. The Los Angeles teams, the Rockets and the Dallas Mavericks have appeared the most interested in Iguodala, so the team that becomes desperate enough to offer a second-round pick is likely to win this sweepstakes.

Can the Wolves Become Spooky...Again?

The answer is no. Minnesota wants to snag Russell from the Warriors.

But the Warriors are unlikely to trade him, especially not for Minnesota's assets. The Athletic's Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski reported that both the Timberwolves and Knicks are interested in Russell. Still, unless either team is willing to part with one or more of its first-round draft picks, guys like Robert Covington, Gorgui Dieng, Marcus Morris Sr. and Kevin Knox II don't move the needle on a 23-year-old All-Star in Russell.

Even if Russell doesn't necessarily fit alongside Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry as well as Covington or Morris might, D-Lo is still a different caliber of player, and Golden State is likely to keep the young star until this offseason. President of basketball operations Bob Myers should have his hands full dealing Glenn Robinson III and Alec Burks, anyway.