Chiefs Parade 2020: Date, Time, Route and Latest Weather Forecast Report

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Kansas City, Missouri, is ready for a celebration 50 years in the making.

For the first time since 1970, the Chiefs won a Super Bowl championship on Sunday night, defeating the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV in Miami.

Kansas City scored 21 unanswered points in the final six minutes, 13 seconds to complete the comeback victory and end its title drought.

It hasn't been too long since the city celebrated a title, though, as the Royals won the World Series in 2015.

Here's everything you need to know about the Chiefs' upcoming parade on Wednesday afternoon.

Parade Information

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 5

Start Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Route: The Chiefs haven't yet finalized the parade route, but they're set to release more details on the Kansas City Sports Commission website on Tuesday.

There is a victory rally set for 2:30 p.m. ET at Union Station in downtown Kansas City, so it's likely the parade will end there.

Weather Forecast: According to Weather.com, the high temperature for Wednesday in Kansas City will be 27 degrees Fahrenheit. There's also a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

If you're a parent trying to decide whether you should allow your kid to miss school for this historic parade, some school districts around the city have already made that decision for you.

According to KMBC 9 News, several districts have already cancelled school on Wednesday so that students and staff members can attend the Chiefs' parade. Some are calling it a "Red Snow Day."

The last time the Chiefs won the Super Bowl, none of these children had been born. The same can be said for many adults. This isn't like last year's championship parade hosted by the Patriots, who have given their fans multiple celebrations over the past decade-plus.

If you were considering using KC Streetcar as a way to get to the parade, you'll need to find an alternate transportation method. It will be out of service due to "congestion and safety," according to Brian Johnson of KMBC 9 News.

Johnson also reported the city is recommending people carpool or ride the bus.

"In Kansas City, we love to just jump in our car and go somewhere. Park super close. Walk out, you're right there," Kansas City communications director Chris Hernandez said. "That is not going to be the case this time OK?"

Although the Chiefs haven't had a championship parade in recent memory, the city will likely use information it learned from the Royals' parade in 2015 to help it set the best route and make sure the event is run smoothly.

After winning the Super Bowl on Sunday night, the Chiefs arrived back in Kansas City on Monday. And it was head coach Andy Reid who led the team off the plane, with the Lombardi Trophy in hand, as seen in this video from WPEC CBS12 News on Twitter:

Now, it will be time for the Chiefs' Super Bowl celebration to resume with their fans on Wednesday.