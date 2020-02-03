Christen Press, Sam Mewis Power USA to 6-0 Olympic Qualifying Win vs. Costa Rica

Omar Vega/Getty Images

It was the Christen Press and Samantha Mewis show Monday night.

The pair were dominant in the USWNT's 6-0 Olympic qualifying win over Costa Rica, each notching a brace. Press scored both of her goals in the first half, while Mewis found the net twice in the second. Lindsey Horan and Jess McDonald added a goal apiece in the dominant win.

The United States won Group A with the victory, while Costa Rica still finished in second despite the loss.

Press started the fireworks with a dash of individual brilliance in just the fourth minute, juking a defender and firing a bending shot into the corner of the net from outside the box. It was clear from there who was going to win.

Horan—who also notched a hat trick in Friday's win over Panama—wasted little time finding the back of the net in the 10th minute following an impressive passing sequence that was indicative of the entire first half. The Americans ran circles around Costa Rica's defense for extended stretches, finding each other when they cut into space and setting up opportunities.

Press capitalized on one of those opportunities before intermission with another goal from an angle, and it was her set-piece pass to Mewis in the second half that gave the United States its fourth goal.

It was more of the same for Press, who has now scored in four straight games.

McDonald and Mewis added the exclamation marks in the 77th and 82nd minutes, respectively, although the second one was questionable.

Mewis' header bounced off the underside of the bar, and the officials gave her the goal.

It made no difference in the final result, as the reigning World Cup champions continued their dominance.

What's Next?

The United States awaits the second-place finisher in Group B, to be played on Feb. 7. Costa Rica will play the winner of Group B that same day. Canada currently leads Group B with six points, while Mexico is in second on six points as well (Canada holds the advantage in goal differential).