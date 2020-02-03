Report: Andre Iguodala May Sit out Season If Not Traded to Agreed-Upon Team

Report: Andre Iguodala May Sit out Season If Not Traded to Agreed-Upon TeamFebruary 4, 2020
Andre Iguodala wants out.
According to The Athletic's David Aldridge, Iguodala wants to be traded and is "prepared" to sit out the entire season if the Memphis Grizzlies don't accommodate that request:
It's unclear what sort of trade market exists for Iguodala, though the Dallas Mavericks reportedly are hesitant to pursue him while the Houston Rockets may be interested:
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Iguodala situation is fascinating because Memphis is adamant that it will not buy him out if a trade fails to materialize by Thursday's 3 PM buzzer. You obviously expect the Grizzlies to say that now ... but there are only 75 hours left to find a trade anticipated for months
It remains a fascinating stand-off from the perspective of both Iguodala and the Grizzlies.
Kevin O'Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Andre Iguodala can obviously do whatever he wants to do. But why wouldn't you want to play with Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. and make a playoff run? Obviously, Iggy's preference is to compete for a title, but Memphis could've been fun before entering free agency this summer. https://t.co/QZiLYqQhI4
Dan Feldman @DanFeldmanNBA
I don't believe Iguodala would do this. 1. He'd jeopardize his remaining salary ($6,699,309 from day after deadline), possibly even his already-collected salary. 2. Maybe more importantly, if he withholds playing services for 30 days, he wouldn't become a free agent this summer https://t.co/Ae28urTKOB
On the one hand, it's probably gamesmanship from Iguodala to discourage teams he's not interested in from pursuing him. By limiting the teams chasing him, he can better ensure he gets traded to a destination he wants.
The Grizzlies, meanwhile, have plenty of vested interest in saying they won't buy him out. If teams believe they can simply sign him rather than sacrificing assets to acquire him in a trade, they'll wait out these proceedings.
But no matter how it works out, it seems unlikely Iguodala will ever suit up for the Grizzlies.
The 36-year-old veteran remains a solid option off the bench with plenty of championship pedigree. He averaged 5.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game last season, shooting 50.0 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from three.
Wing players who can defend are always valuable for title contenders, and Iguodala still fits that bill. Whether he actually ends up on a contender, however, remains to be seen.
