Report: Andre Iguodala May Sit out Season If Not Traded to Agreed-Upon Team

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistFebruary 4, 2020

OAKLAND, CA - JUNE 13: Andre Iguodala #9 of the Golden State Warriors reacts against the Toronto Raptors during Game Six of the NBA Finals on June 13, 2019 at ORACLE Arena in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Andre Iguodala wants out. 

According to The Athletic's David Aldridge, Iguodala wants to be traded and is "prepared" to sit out the entire season if the Memphis Grizzlies don't accommodate that request: 

It's unclear what sort of trade market exists for Iguodala, though the Dallas Mavericks reportedly are hesitant to pursue him while the Houston Rockets may be interested:

It remains a fascinating stand-off from the perspective of both Iguodala and the Grizzlies. 

On the one hand, it's probably gamesmanship from Iguodala to discourage teams he's not interested in from pursuing him. By limiting the teams chasing him, he can better ensure he gets traded to a destination he wants.

The Grizzlies, meanwhile, have plenty of vested interest in saying they won't buy him out. If teams believe they can simply sign him rather than sacrificing assets to acquire him in a trade, they'll wait out these proceedings. 

But no matter how it works out, it seems unlikely Iguodala will ever suit up for the Grizzlies.

The 36-year-old veteran remains a solid option off the bench with plenty of championship pedigree. He averaged 5.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game last season, shooting 50.0 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from three. 

Wing players who can defend are always valuable for title contenders, and Iguodala still fits that bill. Whether he actually ends up on a contender, however, remains to be seen. 

