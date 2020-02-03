Patrick Mahomes on Viral 2013 Tweet After Chiefs' Super Bowl Win: 'It's Surreal'

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

In 2013, Patrick Mahomes imagined in a tweet that it would be pretty awesome to say, "I'm going to Disney World" after winning the Super Bowl.

Seven years later, he got to find out for himself.

"It's surreal, it really is. It's an awesome feeling," Mahomes said on SportsCenter Monday. "I couldn't even imagine this whenever I sent that tweet out. Being able to be a Super Bowl champion at Disney World, it's one of the best feelings of my entire life."

Mahomes isn't just a champion.

He was also the game's MVP, throwing for 286 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions while adding 29 yards and another score on the ground. More importantly, he led the Kansas City Chiefs back from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the San Francisco 49ers, 31-20.

And now he's celebrating at Disney World.