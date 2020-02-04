NBA Teams Ready to Move on from Last Summer's Pickups

0 of 8

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

The NBA season is way past its formal halfway point and nearing its ceremonial midseason break for All-Star Weekend, but before we can take that weekend off, one more important event on the league calendar is taking place: the NBA trade deadline, set this year at 3 p.m. ET on Thursday.

Following several action-packed summers in a row, this season has been close to dead so far when it comes to significant trades. The Kings and Blazers exchanged distressed assets several weeks ago, shuttling Trevor Ariza, Kent Bazemore and Anthony Tolliver around the Pacific Northwest, and the Jazz helped jumpstart their season by trading for Jordan Clarkson in December, but otherwise, nearly nothing has occurred.

While no All-Star-caliber players are expected to be moved this week, numerous teams that have disappointed are likely to look at their rosters, pinpoint players they'd like to jettison (especially those from last summer, because admitting defeat early on is a valuable skill) and act accordingly.

Here are some teams ready to move on from their most recent mistakes.