Chiefs' Andy Reid to Visit Donald Trump at White House: 'It's Quite an Honor'

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid confirmed that he'll visit the White House after winning the first Super Bowl of his career Sunday.

"I mean, I'll be there," Reid said after Sunday's 31-20 win over the San Francisco 49ers, per TMZ Sports. "If they're inviting us, I'll be there. It's quite an honor."

While it was once customary for championship teams in a variety of sports to visit the White House, it's become a polarizing act since Donald Trump has become president. Neither recent NBA champions Toronto Raptors or Golden State Warriors visited the White House after winning their titles.

The Philadelphia Eagles had a small contingent ready to meet Trump before the visit was canceled.

