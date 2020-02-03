Neymar Ruled out for PSG's Match vs. Nantes with Rib Cartilage Injury

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Neymar is out for Paris Saint-Germain's clash with Nantes on Tuesday, two days after his birthday party.

PSG confirmed the Brazilian star's absence, saying Neymar has inflamed rib cartilage (via Get French Football).

The Brazil international turns 28 years old on Wednesday and celebrated with a bash in a Paris nightclub on Sunday. RMC (via Get French Football) first reported the forward would not be involved in the squad for the upcoming Ligue 1 match and would be rested.

Per BBC Sport, PSG manager Thomas Tuchel was asked about the celebration, saying it was a "distraction" for the team.

B/R Football shared photos of a number of PSG stars who were at the Yoyo nightclub for the party:



Per Get French Football News, Neymar's team-mate Kylian Mbappe opted against attending, too:

As BBC noted, Neymar has thrown lavish events for his birthday previously, including a "Nuit Rouge" theme for his 27th birthday and a black-tie bash the year before.

The Brazilian was in action for PSG on Saturday when they faced Montpellier in the French top flight. Neymar didn't get on the scoresheet, but he set up Mbappe for the fourth goal in a 5-0 win and was able to light up the Parc des Princes with some brilliant pieces of play:



The victory left PSG 12 points clear at the summit of the table, meaning another Ligue 1 title is effectively secured for the capital club.

With that in mind, Neymar's absence on Tuesday is unlikely to have any impact on the destination of the title in France. However, Tuchel's comments suggest he's not at ease with the party being held at a busy point in the campaign.

While there will be an extra focus on Neymar following these midseason celebrations, the attacker has been performing brilliantly for PSG as of late. Saturday's match ended a seven-game run in Ligue 1 in which he has scored at least once in each game.

The big pressure will come for Neymar and his team-mates in the UEFA Champions League, with PSG out to improve on their recent underwhelming record in the competition. They face a tricky tie in the last 16, though, with free-scoring Borussia Dortmund standing between them and the quarter-finals.