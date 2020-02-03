Heat Trade Rumors: Buzz on Jrue Holiday, Trevor Ariza, Tyler Herro and Gallinari

February 3, 2020

New Orleans Pelicans' Jrue Holiday plays during an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The Miami Heat are reportedly keeping tabs on several players in hopes of upgrading ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline.

According to ESPN's Zach Lowe, both the Heat and Denver Nuggets have been linked to New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday. Lowe noted that Miami may have to include Tyler Herro in a deal for Holiday if it wants to avoid looping in another team, but sources said it was "unlikely."

Lowe also reported that the Heat have shown interest in Oklahoma City Thunder forward Danilo Gallinari and Portland Trail Blazers wing Trevor Ariza.

                             

