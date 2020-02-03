Cavs Trade Rumors: Tristan Thompson Available; CLE in 'Asset Accumulation Mode'

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

The Cleveland Cavaliers are expected to be sellers ahead of Thursday's trade deadline with the team once again well out of playoff contention.

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, the team is in "asset accumulation mode," with center Tristan Thompson reportedly available for a trade.

Thompson is averaging 11.9 points, 10.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, all of which would be career highs over a full season.

The 28-year-old has also expanded his offensive game with more jump shots, including the first three made three-pointers of his career.

This could make the pending free agent a lot of money in the offseason, but he's of little use to the Cavaliers as they sit 13-37 on the season, tied for the worst record in the Eastern Conference.

The organization has other players in the final year of their contract, including Brandon Knight, John Henson and Matthew Dellavedova, but Thompson would clearly bring back the best return. Any assets recovered could help the rebuild around young players like Collin Sexton and Darius Garland.

This news should also excite contenders looking for frontcourt help.

Thompson is an elite rebounder on both ends but especially offensively, ranking second in the NBA with a 14.7 percent offensive rebounding rate. He should be able to immediately improve a team without requiring a high usage rate.

Adding in his playoff experience that includes an NBA title in 2016, the nine-year veteran could be a perfect late-season add to a number of squads.

The center market could be crowded, with ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reporting Clint Capela could be available, while Andre Drummond could also be on the move. Still, there will likely be a lot of interest in Thompson ahead of the deadline.