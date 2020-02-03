NBA Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Potential Deals Before 2020 Deadline

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The 2020 NBA All-Star Game is less than two weeks away (February 16), but the league's traded deadline is even closer on the horizon. The window for in-season deals will close at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, February 6.

Naturally, the next few days are likely to bring a flurry of activity as teams look to add and dump players ahead of the window closing. The coming days will bring even more rumors, as the collective NBA world speculates on what could transpire.

Jrue Holiday

With the New Orleans Pelicans not far out of the playoff picture—and with a healthy Zion Williamson leading the way—the Pelicans might not be considered traditional sellers. This doesn't mean, however, that New Orleans wouldn't consider dealing a player like Jrue Holiday if the haul is enticing enough.

According to ESPN's Zach Lowe, the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets are two teams interested in making a deal for Holiday. However, as Lowe points out, it could be difficult to get a deal done without making it a three-team trade.

"Miami probably could if it included Tyler Herro, but that appears unlikely, sources say," Lowe wrote.

Moving Holiday could make sense for the Pelicans—for the right value, of course. Holiday is under contract through the 2021-22 season, but that's a player option year. If New Orleans believes that Holiday won't stick around for the length of this rebuild, moving him for other young building blocks could be the way to go.

However, Holiday has given no indication that he wants to leave New Orleans.

"league sources told The Athletic that Holiday has made clear he’s happy in New Orleans and committed to the city and team," The Athletic's Shams Charania wrote.

Don't expect the Pelicans to move Holiday unless they're blown away by an offer.

Clint Capela

Craig Lassig/Associated Press

A player more likely to be on the move is Houston Rockets center Clint Capela. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Houston is shopping Capela to teams in the Eastern Conference ahead of the trade deadline.

"The Rockets are engaged in three-way trade possibilities that might allow for them to use Capela to gather the draft assets needed to acquire an impact wing player, league sources said," Wojnarowski wrote. "In talks around the league, the Rockets are expressing hope they can find a deal—or a series of deals—that would bring them back a wing and a center for Capela."

Capela is one of the more intriguing players on the trade block. He's averaging 13.9 points and 13.8 rebounds this season and is just 25 years old. He's also under contract through 2023 at a relatively reasonable rate—he's set to earn $16 million.

For a rebuilding team or for one simply taking a long-term approach, Capela could be a perfect target. The Rockets are looking to win now—or at least soon—with James Harden and Russell Westbrook and could benefit from swapping Capela out for another impactful wing player.

Los Angeles Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers revamped their team, virtually in one stroke, this past offseason by signing Kawhi Leonard and trading for Paul George. Those moves have helped Los Angeles get to an impressive 34-15 record. However, the Clippers don't appear to be done retooling the roster.

According to Marc Stein of the New York Times, the Clippers are likely to make a move before Thursday's deadline:

Adding depth could be important for the Clippers, as could adding some size. According to Stein, L.A. is concerned about it's "lack of muscle up front" and how that could impact a potential playoff series with the cross-town Lakers.

According to Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times, the Clippers could be interested in players like Marcus Morris, Thaddeus Young and Robert Covington.

The question for the Clippers is whether they'd be willing to part with a young player like Landry Shamet along with a first-round draft pick to get a deal done. If not, L.A.'s best chance for improving the roster may be hoping that the Memphis Grizzlies buy out Andre Iguodala, but that doesn't feel likely.

According to Bleacher Report's Ric Bucher, the Grizzlies aren't looking to do Iguodala "any favors" and will likely trade or keep him instead.