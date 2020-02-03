Super Bowl Ads 2020: Funniest and Most Emotional Commercials Shown

Morry Gash/Associated Press

Tom Brady isn't going anywhere.

That's how the New England Patriots quarterback ended a Hulu commercial that aired Sunday night during Super Bowl LIV. After days of speculation about the meaning behind a cryptic picture Brady shared on social media, it turned out to be an advertisement for the popular streaming service.

It was one of the many commercials that garnered attention during the Super Bowl. Here's a look at some of the funniest and most emotional commercials shown during Super Bowl LIV.

Funniest Commercials

What's funnier than MC Hammer's head popping out of random things to say "can't touch this"?

Cheetos enlisted the "U Can't Touch This" star for its Super Bowl commercial, and that's exactly what he did. It was one of the funniest commercials of the night, and people knew it was coming, as Cheetos had teased MC Hammer's appearance before the big game.

Another funny snack-food commercial that aired featured rap star Lil Nas X and actor Sam Elliott. "Old Town Road" has been one of the most popular songs of the past year, so it's no surprise that it soundtracked a Super Bowl commercial.

A song that has had many remixes, this time it gave viewers a dance-off between Lil Nas X and Elliott.

As for a Super Bowl commercial that people won't forget, that would be actor Jason Momoa "taking off" his hair and muscles to reveal what he would look like if he didn't have those features. It came as part of an advertisement for Rocket Mortgage by Quicken Loans.

And it was great to see Bill Murray featured in Jeep's Groundhog Day advertisement that referenced the popular film.

Emotional Commercials

One of the more emotional advertisements this year came courtesy of Google, which spotlighted Google Assistant. It saw a man utilize the feature to look up pictures of him and his wife, Loretta, from over the years. It was a good advertisement that got its point across well.

If you had gotten emotional about the death of Mr. Peanut in the Planters advertisement that aired during the buildup to the Super Bowl, then you were likely glad to see the mascot return. However, he came back as Baby Nut, which will likely start a new campaign for the company. Perhaps the company is trying to capitalize on the popularity of Baby Yoda.

Another cool commercial was the NFL's for its NFL 100 campaign.

The advertisement featured 13-year-old Maxwell "Bunchie" Young and NFL stars from different eras. He ran across the country, past these former players, and on to the actual field at Hard Rock Stadium to open the Super Bowl. It was a cool way to incorporate the commercial into real life.

It will be a moment that Young and the rest of those kids will remember for the rest of their lives.