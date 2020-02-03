Bucks' Pat Connaughton Reportedly Will Participate in 2020 NBA Slam Dunk Contest

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistFebruary 3, 2020

Milwaukee Bucks' Pat Connaughton dunks past New York Knicks' Bobby Portis during the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Morry Gash/Associated Press

The final slot in the 2020 NBA Slam Dunk Contest has been reportedly filled by Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton. 

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Connaughton accepted the NBA's invite Monday. Aaron Gordon, Dwight Howard and Derrick Jones Jr. previously committed to the Feb. 15 event.

The dunk contest has been limited to four participants each of the last five years. Barring an unexpected change, that should finalize the field—and serve as a disappointment to fans who wanted a Gordon-Zach LaVine rematch.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

