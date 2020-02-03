Dez Bryant Says 'For Damn Sure' He'll Return to NFL; Targeting Cowboys Reunion

Brad Penner/Associated Press

Free-agent wide receiver Dez Bryant has his sights set on an NFL return in 2020. During an interview with TMZ Sports on Sunday, he said, "For damn sure I'm getting back on that field."

He also said he will ideally make his return as a member of the Dallas Cowboys after playing for them from 2010 to 2017: "[The Cowboys] are my first choice. If the opportunity is there, I'm gonna take it."

The 31-year-old Bryant is one of the most accomplished pass-catchers in Cowboys history, as he ranks third in career receptions (531), fifth in career receiving yards (7,459) and first in career receiving touchdowns (73).

Dez is a three-time Pro Bowler and was one of the best receivers in football during a three-year stretch from 2012 to 2014 that saw him average 91 receptions for 1,312 yards and nearly 14 touchdowns.

Bryant's play dropped off after the 2014 season, though, and he finished under 1,000 yards in each of the next three campaigns. In his most recent season played, Bryant registered 69 grabs for 838 yards and six touchdowns in 2017.

After going unsigned in free agency after the 2017 season and deep into the 2018 campaign, Bryant finally signed with the New Orleans Saints in November 2018. He never appeared in a game for the Saints, however, as he tore his Achilles during practice and missed the remainder of the season. Dez then spent much of the 2019 season recovering from the injury.

While Bryant said Sunday he would like to return to the Cowboys, he has been critical of them at times since the organization decided to move on from him.

In June, Dez backed up former Cowboys and current Buffalo Bills receiver Cole Beasley when Beasley said he felt wideouts were more important in the Bills offense than the Cowboys offense:

It seems Bryant's issue may have been with head coach Jason Garrett more than the Cowboys organization, though, based on his tweet after the Cowboys parted ways with Garrett last month:

Dallas has since replaced Garrett with former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy, and playing in his offense may be a far more attractive option for Dez than returning to play under Garrett.

Since both Amari Cooper and Randall Cobb are set to hit free agency, it's possible the Cowboys could have a hole to fill at wide receiver across from the emerging Michael Gallup. If that's the case, Bryant would likely be a cheap, low-risk option, provided Dallas doesn't look to address the need in the draft or elsewhere in free agency.