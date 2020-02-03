Jonathan Barnett: Gareth Bale 'Happy' at Real Madrid, Says Spurs Return Unlikely

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Gareth Bale's agent, Jonathan Barnett, has said that despite rumours linking the Real Madrid star with a return to Tottenham Hotspur in January, the Premier League club did not make an approach for him and he's unlikely to play for them again.

Asked if Tottenham made an attempt to sign Bale in January, Barnett told TalkSport (h/t Goal's Chris Burton):

"No. [Spurs chairman Daniel Levy] may have [visited Madrid], it's not for me to say whether he did or didn't.

"Gareth is very happy over there. And let's be realistic: for most clubs, he is out of their league, financially.

"It is all well and good to say, 'give up that money and go and play somewhere else,' but it is not all about money. It is about his lifestyle and his children, who have grown up in Madrid."

Bale was on the verge of leaving Real for the Chinese Super League last summer, but he stayed put after Los Blancos withdrew from the deal.

Barnett suggested the 30-year-old won't be considering his future again until his contract expires, per ESPN FC's Alex Kirkland:

When asked if he might return to Spurs in 2022, he added: "I don't think so, no."

The winger made 203 appearances for the Lilywhites prior to joining Real in 2013, scoring 56 goals and contributing 58 assists.

His output since moving to the Santiago Bernabeu has been highly impressive, per sports scientist and coach Simon Brundish:

Bale's efforts have helped Real win four UEFA Champions League titles, La Liga and the Copa del Rey, among other honours.

Injuries have dogged him for much of his time in Spain, though. Per Transfermarkt, he has missed 85 matches for Real because of fitness-related issues.

Bale reportedly earns in the region of £350,000 per week after tax. Between his wages, age and injury record, he has a limited pool of options outside Madrid unless he's prepared to take a significant pay cut.

He could end up extending his stay in Madrid further, but he'll need to be available more if he wants to remain a top earner there. Injuries have restricted Bale to just 15 appearances this season, in which he has scored three goals.