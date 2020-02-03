Super Bowl 2020: Quarter-by-Quarter Score and Final Stats for 49ers vs. Chiefs

John Bazemore/Associated Press

The Kansas City Chiefs became the second team in the last four years to erase a double-digit Super Bowl deficit to claim the Lombardi Trophy in their 31-20 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

Andy Reid's side entered the fourth quarter of Super Bowl 54 down 10 points. With 21 fourth-quarter points, it tied the second-largest comeback in Super Bowl history, per ESPN Stats & Info.

The biggest comeback belongs to the New England Patriots from Super Bowl 51. San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan was on the wrong end of that result as the Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator.

Patrick Mahomes earned the Most Valuable Player award thanks to his efforts in the comeback. He became the third quarterback in the last four years and eighth since 2010 to claim MVP.

Quarter-by-Quarter Scoring

1st Quarter: Kansas City 7, San Francisco 3

2nd Quarter: Kansas City 10, San Francisco 10

3rd Quarter: San Francisco 20, Kansas City 10

Final: Kansas City 31, San Francisco 20

Full box score can be found here on ESPN.com.

Final Stats

Patrick Mahomes: 26-for-42, 286 yards, 2 TD, 2 INT; 9 carries, 29 yards, 1 TD

Mahomes carried the Chiefs to victory with his fourth-quarter performance.

In the final stanza, he produced a 10-for-17 passing line with 141 yards and two scores. He went 16-for-25 for 145 yards in the first three quarters, as ESPN's Trey Wingo noted:

By taking home MVP honors, Mahomes became the youngest player in NFL history to earn NFL and Super Bowl MVP, per NFL Research:

The comeback was ignited by a 44-yard pass play to Tyreek Hill on third-and-15 with seven minutes, 13 seconds remaining in the fourth.

Four plays later, Mahomes picked out a wide-open Travis Kelce in the end zone to cut the deficit to three.

After the Chiefs defense forced a three-and-out, the 24-year-old led a seven-play, 65-yard drive that was capped off by a Damien Williams five-yard touchdown catch.

Mahomes said after the game that he entered Kansas City with two goals. The first was to win the Lamar Hunt Trophy as the AFC champion and the second was to capture the Lombardi Trophy, per Sam McDowell of the Kansas City Star:



Although the first three quarters did not go his way, Mahomes recovered in remarkable fashion and finished the postseason with 901 passing yards, 10 touchdowns and two interceptions.

Raheem Mostert: 12 carries, 58 yards, 1 TD

Raheem Mostert entered the Super Bowl off a 220-yard outing in the NFC Championship Game in which he found the end zone on four occasions.

The Super Bowl expectations were not to record 200 yards again, but to be effective in the San Francisco rushing attack.

While he did score a touchdown, Mostert only received 12 carries as part of his team's running back rotation that included Tevin Coleman earning five carries and Jeff Wilson Jr. catching a 20-yard pass.

Seventeen of the 58 yards came on one play, and the Chiefs made contact with him near the line of scrimmage on a handful of carries to halt his progress.

Even though the box score says the 49ers ran for 141 yards, that part of the offense was not as dominant as it was in the first two postseason games.

Kansas City's defense forced a pair of punts, a turnover on downs and an interception on San Francisco's final four drives.

Instead of icing the victory for the 49ers, the rushing attack was halted in the fourth quarter, and it was one of the reasons why the NFC champion could not close out a 10-point lead.

