Pep Guardiola Concedes Title to 'Unstoppable' Liverpool After Tottenham Defeat

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has conceded the Premier League title to Liverpool, calling the Reds "unstoppable" and saying the Sky Blues will turn their focus to other competitions.

Sunday's 2-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur leaves the defending champions 22 points behind the leaders with just 13 matches left.

Per Sami Mokbel of MailOnline, Guardiola nodded when asked if the title race was over after the match, and he then talked about the club's new targets: "They are far away so they are unstoppable. They have a lot of points, we have dropped points quite similar to today. Our targets are to win the remaining competitions and qualify for the Champions League next season."

Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

City are still active in the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup, where they'll face Aston Villa in the final. The Sky Blues will also take on La Liga giants Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League knockout stages. That competition is regarded as a priority for the team.

Guardiola's men have not been in great form of late, with one win in their last three Premier League outings.

They've been held scoreless in their last two matches across all competitions, despite having plenty of shooting chances:

Title favourites Liverpool have won 24 of their 25 Premier League matches so far. They're on course for a historic run and could become the division's second-ever unbeaten team. City's points record of 100 is also within reach.

City were in control against Spurs on Sunday until Oleksandr Zinchenko was sent off for a second bookable offence. They had failed to grab the lead before they went down to 10 men, and Spurs punished them immediately, scoring via Steven Bergwijn and Heung-Min Son:

Guardiola came in for some criticism after the match, although Joe.co.uk's Nooruddean Choudry believes he had it too easy:

The manager was not upset with his players after the match, even though he kept them in the dressing room for over 45 minutes: "No, I was not angry. Normally I don't like it if we don't play good, if we don't run or we don't fight. Never when we lose do I stay away from my players because I know them. But we lost the game so we talked about how to move forward and keep going. There's a lot of months to play."

City will host West Ham United on Sunday before their winter break. Their next two matches will be against Leicester City in the Premier League and Real in the Champions League.