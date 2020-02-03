Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos and La Liga Team of the Week After Matchday 22

Joan Monfort/Associated Press

Real Madrid and Barcelona both picked up narrow wins in Week 22 of the 2019-20 La Liga season, keeping the gap between the two clubs at the top of the standings at three points.

Los Blancos beat rivals Atletico Madrid 1-0, while Barcelona saw off Levante 2-1. Valencia and Villarreal also grabbed three points against Celta Vigo and Osasuna, respectively, while Sevilla only mustered a draw against Alaves.

Here are the full results:

Here is the La Liga Team of the Week.

GK: Jaume Domenech, Valencia

Another clean sheet for the Valencia backup, who is in a great stretch of form. He now has three shutouts in a row across all competitions, more than adequately replacing the injured Jasper Cillessen.

RB: Ruben Pena, Villarreal

The 28-year-old picked a great time to score his first goal for the Yellow Submarine, giving Villarreal the lead against Osasuna. Pena cut inside beautifully before firing the ball past Sergio Herrera, looking more like a winger than a defender.

CB: Sergio Ramos, Real Madrid

Both Raphael Varane and Ramos had a few nervy moments in the derby against Atletico Madrid, but overall, Los Blancos kept out their rivals relatively comfortably.

Ramos did well against Alvaro Morata and has been a big reason behind the team's historic defensive run:

CB: Gabriel Paulista, Valencia

Arsenal flop Paulista is having a fine season for Valencia and was another key reason behind the clean sheet against Celta Vigo. The 29-year-old was solid on the ball and shut down the threat of Iago Aspas, but he did pick up a booking.

LB: Sergio Reguilon, Sevilla

Reguilon has arguably been La Liga's best left-back this season, and the Real Madrid loanee was his usual excellent self in the draw against Alaves, getting forward early and often. With Ferland Mendy also impressing at the weekend, Los Blancos have plenty of options for the future at the position.

CM: Federico Valverde, Real Madrid

Valverde and Casemiro came up huge for Real in the second half of their win over Atletico, with the two keeping the Rojiblancos midfield quiet after Toni Kroos was substituted.

It was an incredible performance from the duo, and while the Brazilian is also deserving of praise, Valverde was even better:

CM: Sergio Busquets, Barcelona

No Barcelona player seems to have benefited more from the arrival of new manager Quique Setien than Busquets, who is starting to look like the world-class holding midfielder fans have grown to love over the years. His tireless work opens up tons of space for Frenkie de Jong, who is slowly starting to come good at the Camp Nou.

CM: Santi Cazorla, Villarreal

Another goal and assist for Cazorla, who has scored eight and provided five in La Liga this season. His spot in Spain's UEFA Euro 2020 spot seems secure at this point if the 35-year-old can avoid the injury bug.

RW: Lionel Messi, Barcelona

Messi provided both assists for Ansu Fati's goals, finding ways to contribute even when his shooting boots went missing. The Ballon d'Or winner now leads La Liga in both goals (14) and assists (8).

LW: Ansu Fati, Barcelona

It was a historic night for Fati, who set a new record for the youngest player with a multi-goal match in the competition:

Barcelona's academy hasn't produced a true world-class player in some time, but the 17-year-old appears on track to end that spell.

ST: Alexander Isak, Real Sociedad

La Real may have lost to Leganes, but Isak found the net yet again. The Swede has netted four times in his last three matches across all competitions. Formerly of Borussia Dortmund, the 20-year-old is starting to live up to the hype that led to his move to Germany in 2017.