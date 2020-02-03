Super Bowl Commercials 2020: List of Best Ads and Video Highlights

John Carucci/Associated Press

In recent years, Super Bowl commercials have gotten...weird.

Long gone are the days of companies only wanting to sell you beer, a car or both. Sure, brands are still trying to convert exposure into purchases, but contemporary commercials are also strangely nihilistic, or they want to make you cry.

There were a few commercials this year that did exactly what they set out to do: sell a product in a memorable way. But far more made a statement that outshined the product (to the point that the theme or plot was more memorable than the actual company).

And when you're spending what CNN Business reported to be $5.6 million for a 30-second ad, you might want people to remember the product you're shilling.

Let's break down some of Super Bowl LIV's most memorable commercials in all their funny, weird and sad glory.

Google

Google's Super Bowl commercial no doubt left nary a dry eye at viewing parties around the world.

Centered on an elderly man who doesn't want to forget his late wife, Loretta, it tugs on the heartstrings but, paradoxically, also reminds viewers just how much information tech companies are able to compile about all of us.

Heartwarming.

Hyundai Sonata

While this ad earned some well-deserved chuckles at the expense of Boston residents (at least, those who really sound like they grew up in Boston), it was an example of a joke that's played out too long.

John Krasinski is showing off the "smaht pahk" features of his car, and the phrase is repeated about a million times. Also, by the end of the whole thing, it's not super-memorable that the commercial is for a Hyundai and not, say, a Honda if one were just paying casual attention.

Props to Chris Evans for his Boston accent, though.

Doritos

Doritos rarely falters when it comes to Super Bowl commercials, and this year was no exception.

The 2020 spot featured Lil Nas X and Sam Elliott in a western showdown doing the "Cool Ranch Dance."

If you thought "Old Town Road" was played out, guess again. That song will never get old, and Doritos knows it.

Jeep

Maybe the theme of Super Bowl LIV commercials was that nothing ever truly goes out of style. If that's the case, Jeep scored big with its Groundhog Day spoof featuring Bill Murray.

Murray relives each day over and over, but he's gleeful about it, because it means he gets to drive his Jeep.

Ultimately, if the aim of a commercial spot is to be memorable and sell the product, Jeep accomplished both.

Microsoft

In undoubtedly the best commercial on Sunday's slate, Microsoft had a natural tie-in to promote its Surface, the official tablet of the NFL.

But in allowing San Francisco 49ers assistant coach Katie Sowers and her lifelong dream to coach football at the top level take center stage, Microsoft managed to accomplish the rare feat of humanizing its product without feeling schmaltzy.