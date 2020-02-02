Eagles Congratulate Chiefs' Andy Reid on Super Bowl 54 Win: 'Time's Yours, Andy'

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistFebruary 3, 2020

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is doused on the sideline during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
John Bazemore/Associated Press

Andy Reid spent his first 14 years as an NFL head coach for the Philadelphia Eagles. After he won his first title on Sunday night at Super Bowl LIV, 31-20 over the San Francisco 49ers, the Eagles congratulated him on Twitter:

The "time's yours" message was a reference to how Reid would address reporters after making his opening remarks at a press conference. 

Reid took the Eagles to the Super Bowl in 2004, though the team lost to the New England Patriots. But after a 21-year head coaching career, Reid finally has his ring. 

