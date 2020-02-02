Eagles Congratulate Chiefs' Andy Reid on Super Bowl 54 Win: 'Time's Yours, Andy'

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Andy Reid spent his first 14 years as an NFL head coach for the Philadelphia Eagles. After he won his first title on Sunday night at Super Bowl LIV, 31-20 over the San Francisco 49ers, the Eagles congratulated him on Twitter:

The "time's yours" message was a reference to how Reid would address reporters after making his opening remarks at a press conference.

Reid took the Eagles to the Super Bowl in 2004, though the team lost to the New England Patriots. But after a 21-year head coaching career, Reid finally has his ring.