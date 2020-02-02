Chiefs' Andy Reid Reflects on 1st Super Bowl Win: 'It's a Beautiful Thing'

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

After 21 seasons as a head coach, Andy Reid is finally a Super Bowl champion. The leader of the Kansas City Chiefs had long struggled in the playoffs, leading many to think a Super Bowl win would never happen. Reid defied every doubter.

"My heart's racing," he exclaimed when the clock hit zero. "I'm getting older. I can't let it race too fast."

A year after falling to the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game, Reid coached one of the best seasons of his career, earning an AFC West division title and winning the conference only to cap it off with the Lombardi Trophy.

"How about those Chiefs!" Reid shouted from the podium before quickly deflecting all the praise. "Pat Mahomes and all of his boys, our defense taking care of business. The coaches, man, a great job of keeping things right at the right time. It was a beautiful thing."

Not even Kansas City owner Clark Hunt would allow Reid to get off that easily. The team chairman grabbed the microphone shortly after he was handed the trophy and expressed his love for the coach.

"No one deserves this trophy more than Andy Reid," Hunt said.

Added wideout Sammy Watkins, "[Reid] told me the plan he had for me and was going to revive my career for me. He worked my tail off. He’s one of the best coaches in this league cause he really drove me every day. He’s going to go down as a Hall of Fame coach."

Once things finally began to sink in, Reid and his quarterback Patrick Mahomes sat down with NFL Network to discuss how they'd enjoy the win moving forward.

"I’m going to get the biggest cheeseburger you’ve ever seen," Reid joke. "It might be a double."

As for his plans for the offseason: "I’ll step back for a little bit and then we’ll get back at it. We need another one.

"

Whenever Reid does start to prepare for next season—and attempts to construct the NFL's newest dynasty—he'll have one of the best quarterbacks in football along side him. His parting message on Sunday was that Mahomes, 24, will only improve.

"The scary part is he’s going to get better with experience," Reid said. "This is all real. This isn’t a stage show. We get this every day."