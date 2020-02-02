49ers' Kyle Juszczyk Becomes 1st FB to Score Super Bowl TD Since Mike Alstott

49ers' Kyle Juszczyk Becomes 1st FB to Score Super Bowl TD Since Mike AlstottFebruary 3, 2020
Fullbacks across the country rejoiced when Kyle Juszczyk helped the San Francisco 49ers tie Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV.
Juszczyk caught a 15-yard touchdown pass from Jimmy Garoppolo with 5:05 left in the second quarter.
ESPN's Adam Schefter noted the Harvard product was the first fullback to score a touchdown in the Super Bowl since Mike Alstott crossed the goal line in Super Bowl XXXVII. Nick Wagoner of ESPN added the drought was even longer for a touchdown grab by a fullback:
The 49ers made a relatively big bet on the Ravens' fourth-rounder as a free agent in 2017, with his four-year, $21 million deal the biggest ever given to a fullback.
The investment will have paid for itself if the 28-year-old ends up helping San Francisco collect its sixth Super Bowl title.
