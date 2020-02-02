49ers' Kyle Juszczyk Becomes 1st FB to Score Super Bowl TD Since Mike Alstott

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 3, 2020

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Kyle Juszczyk #44 of the San Francisco 49ers reacts after a 15-yard touchdown reception against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second quarter in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Fullbacks across the country rejoiced when Kyle Juszczyk helped the San Francisco 49ers tie Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV.

Juszczyk caught a 15-yard touchdown pass from Jimmy Garoppolo with 5:05 left in the second quarter.

ESPN's Adam Schefter noted the Harvard product was the first fullback to score a touchdown in the Super Bowl since Mike Alstott crossed the goal line in Super Bowl XXXVII. Nick Wagoner of ESPN added the drought was even longer for a touchdown grab by a fullback:

The 49ers made a relatively big bet on the Ravens' fourth-rounder as a free agent in 2017, with his four-year, $21 million deal the biggest ever given to a fullback.

The investment will have paid for itself if the 28-year-old ends up helping San Francisco collect its sixth Super Bowl title.

Related

    Fan Sleeping at Super Bowl 🤔

    We hope this guy didn't just miss Mahomes' first career Super Bowl touchdown 🎥

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Fan Sleeping at Super Bowl 🤔

    karisamaxwell
    via Twitter

    2020 Draft Prospects with the Biggest Red Flags

    San Francisco 49ers logo
    San Francisco 49ers

    2020 Draft Prospects with the Biggest Red Flags

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report

    Super Bowl LIV 2020: Predicting Final Score, Fantasy Stats for 49ers-Chiefs

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Super Bowl LIV 2020: Predicting Final Score, Fantasy Stats for 49ers-Chiefs

    Jake Rill
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Kittle's New 49ers Deal to 'Blow the Lid Off' TE Market

    San Francisco 49ers logo
    San Francisco 49ers

    Report: Kittle's New 49ers Deal to 'Blow the Lid Off' TE Market

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report