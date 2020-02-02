49ers' Kyle Juszczyk Becomes 1st FB to Score Super Bowl TD Since Mike Alstott

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Fullbacks across the country rejoiced when Kyle Juszczyk helped the San Francisco 49ers tie Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV.

Juszczyk caught a 15-yard touchdown pass from Jimmy Garoppolo with 5:05 left in the second quarter.

ESPN's Adam Schefter noted the Harvard product was the first fullback to score a touchdown in the Super Bowl since Mike Alstott crossed the goal line in Super Bowl XXXVII. Nick Wagoner of ESPN added the drought was even longer for a touchdown grab by a fullback:

The 49ers made a relatively big bet on the Ravens' fourth-rounder as a free agent in 2017, with his four-year, $21 million deal the biggest ever given to a fullback.

The investment will have paid for itself if the 28-year-old ends up helping San Francisco collect its sixth Super Bowl title.