TMZ Video Shows Jay-Z, Beyonce Sitting During National Anthem at Super Bowl 54

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

According to TMZ Sports, Beyonce and husband Jay-Z did not stand during Demi Lovato's performance of the national anthem prior to Sunday's Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.

That Jay-Z didn't stand is notable because his Roc Nation agency partnered with the NFL to work together on entertainment—such as the Super Bowl halftime show—and social justice initiatives.

Not standing during the national anthem at NFL games made national headlines when Colin Kaepernick was a member of the 49ers and protested police brutality and racial injustice by kneeling during the song.

While he led San Francisco to the Super Bowl and the NFC Championship Game in back-to-back years, he has remained unsigned since he opted out of his contract in March 2017 and sued the league for collusion alongside former teammate Eric Reid.

The two sides reached a settlement agreement.

Jay-Z recently opened up about Kaepernick, telling Katherine Rosman of the New York Times he believes the quarterback was "done wrong" but it is time to move on to other endeavors.

"No one is saying he hasn't been done wrong," the rap mogul said. "He was done wrong. I would understand if it was three months ago. But it was three years ago and someone needs to say, 'What do we do now—because people are still dying?"

Rosman noted Roc Nation asked NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to spend $100 million on social justice outreach as part of the partnership.