Super Bowl Commercials 2020: Postgame Twitter Reacts to Top Ads, Movie Trailers

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

Yes, there was a football game on Sunday night. Super Bowl LIV, to be precise, won by the Kansas City Chiefs 31-20.

But for a good portion of the population, it was the commercials that were the star of the show. Part of the de facto holiday that is the Super Bowl is the watching of the commercials, as companies drop millions of dollars in an effort to win the biggest sports night of the year.

So, let's review some of the notable efforts from the night.

The early winner for best commercial was the NFL's "Next 100" spot, which also served as a cool lead-in to the game itself.

It was an instant hit:

Then there was the Tom Brady advertisement that left people feeling a certain way. This past week, Brady released a cryptic picture that sent social media into a tailspin.

Was he retiring? Was he leaving New England? What does it all mean?

Well, it turns out all Brady was actually doing was teasing an ad for Hulu.

And folks felt a certain way again:

Then there was the Planters commercial, debuting Baby Nut, which included the Kool-Aid Man's tears bringing Mr. Peanut back to life and honestly you just better watch it for yourself:

As you might have expected, it went over to a mixed reaction:

The Super Bowl really is a magical time.

Then there was Google, which pulled at the heartstrings:

And it mostly had people reaching for some tissues:

On a lighter note, Doritos got Sam Elliott to dance. Heck, they even got his mustache to dance:

And that made it a fan favorite:

Not to be left out, Marvel Studios teased three new television shows coming to the Disney+ streaming service, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision and Loki, which was unsurprisingly met with hype:



Bill Murray also reprised his character from Groundhog Day in a lighthearted spot for Jeep:

Any time you get Murray, you're going to receive praise. Jeep's commercial was a hit:

Overall, it was a decent selection of commercials this year. There were hits and there were misses, and as always, there were commercials that had everybody buzzing. The proverbial water cooler talk tomorrow will include some #BabyNut opinions.

You can bank on that.