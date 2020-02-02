Watch Patriots' Bill Belichick Show Off Super Bowl Rings During NFL 100 Tribute

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Rarely will anyone catch Bill Belichick smiling before the Super Bowl. Sunday was different. Not just because the coach of the New England Patriots wouldn't be participating in the game, but because he was being honored by the league as part of the NFL 100 All-Time Team.

Leave it to Belichick to find the perfect way to respond to the inevitable boos that rained down when he was brought onto the field.

The coach raised both fists and flashed his numerable Super Bowl rings with a smirk that may as well have said "shove it."

There are power moves, and then there's antagonizing an entire Super Bowl stadium during a memorable ceremony. Chalk up another championship win for the Patriots coach.