Richard Sherman Praises Patrick Mahomes as Fierce, Creative, Crafty and Fearless

Richard Sherman has established himself as one of the NFL's best trash talkers, but the San Francisco 49ers cornerback was effusive with praise for Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes.

In an interview with ESPN's Keyshawn Johnson, Sherman said Mahomes is "fearless, he's creative and he's crafty" leading up to their matchup in Super Bowl LIV.

Mahomes' ability to extend plays with his legs and create big plays down the field has established him as arguably the NFL's best quarterback since taking over as Kansas City's starter in 2018.

Last season, for instance, Mahomes threw a no-look pass to Demarcus Robinson for a 17-yard gain against the Baltimore Ravens. The 2018 NFL MVP also threw a left-handed pass to Tyreek Hill for a six-yard gain on 3rd-and-5 in the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos. He was seen attempting behind-the-back passes during training camp last July.

This postseason has seen Mahomes break out his bag of tricks to help the Chiefs score a combined 86 points against the Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans. He has thrown for 615 yards, run for 106 yards and has nine total touchdowns (eight passing) in two games.

Sherman and the 49ers defense have dominated their opponents in the playoffs. They have racked up nine sacks and three turnovers in wins over the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers, but Mahomes is a different type of quarterback than Kirk Cousins or Aaron Rodgers.

If San Francisco can sustain its success against the opposing quarterback on Sunday, the franchise will have its sixth Super Bowl win. If Mahomes remains on his current tear, the Chiefs have a great chance to end their 50-year championship drought.