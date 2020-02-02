Andy Dalton Trade Rumors: Bengals QB Drawing Interest amid Joe Burrow Buzz

Bryan Woolston/Associated Press

As the Cincinnati Bengals prepare to shape the future direction of their franchise with the top pick in the 2020 NFL draft, the fate of quarterback Andy Dalton will be determined this offseason.

On ESPN's Sunday NFL Countdown, Chris Mortensen reported there are teams interested in trading for Dalton.

The expectation is Cincinnati will select LSU quarterback Joe Burrow with the top pick, allowing second-year head coach Zac Taylor to build his offense around the reigning Heisman Trophy winner.

If that turns out to be the case, the Bengals could make Dalton expendable. Being able to trade him would allow the franchise to add another asset, whether it's a player or draft pick, it can use for the future.

Dalton has a favorable contract for teams interested in a quarterback with starting experience. He is signed through the 2020 season with a $17.7 million cap hit, but there is no dead cap money attached.

It's unclear what teams might pursue Dalton at this point. The current crop of free-agent quarterbacks looks strong with players like Dak Prescott, Drew Brees, Tom Brady, Teddy Bridgewater and Ryan Tannehill among the available options.

Even if some of those players return to their current teams, there could be a lot of quarterback shifting this offseason.

Dalton threw for 3,494 yards with 16 touchdowns, 14 interceptions and a 59.5 completion percentage in 13 starts for the Bengals last season.