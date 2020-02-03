5 Potential Feuds for Drew McIntyre Before Brock Lesnar Match at WrestleMania 36

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

After settling for midcard mediocrity on the WWE main roster for the better part of the past two years, Drew McIntyre finally broke through the proverbial glass ceiling with his massive Royal Rumble win.

However, he has a long way to go before he reaches the pinnacle of superstardom. His scheduled match with Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36 will determine his future as a main event player and whether he's worthy of carrying the red brand.

McIntyre paid for his elimination of Lesnar in the men's Rumble match with an F5 from The Beast Incarnate the next night on Raw. Considering the Show of Shows isn't taking place until April 5 and Lesnar's appearances on Raw will be sparse in the intervening period, WWE will have to find other ways to ensure McIntyre maintains his momentum.

There will two pay-per-views between now and WrestleMania, and The Scottish Psychopath should have a presence at both. It wouldn't feel forced for him to have a match on either event considering there are plenty of potential opponents he could face with whom he already has bad blood.

Before he wages war with Lesnar on the Grandest Stage of Them All, McIntyre must first settle the scores he has with the following five Superstars. Wins over these credible competitors would further establish the former NXT and intercontinental champion as a threat to Lesnar come WrestleMania.