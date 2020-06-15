Kyle Shanahan, 49ers Reportedly Agree to New 6-Year Contract Through 2025 Season

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers and head coach Kyle Shanahan reached an agreement Monday on a six-year contract extension, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Per Schefter, the deal adds three years to his previous contract, keeping him in the Bay Area through 2025.

The move comes after the Niners reached Super Bowl LIV, where they lost 31-20 to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Shanahan entered 2019 under the microscope. The Niners had compiled a 10-22 record over his first two years, which extended the storied franchise's playoff drought to five years. The struggles followed a stretch starting in 2011 in which they reached at least the NFC Championship Game three straight times.

Rather than landing on the hot seat, however, the 40-year-old Minnesota native led a massive turnaround by going against the grain offensively.

In an era dominated by high-powered passing attacks, San Francisco leaned on a multifaceted rushing attack to complement its elite defense. The result was a 13-3 record to earn the top seed in the NFC and a trip to the Super Bowl thanks to dominant wins over the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers.

Shanahan, the son of former NFL head coach Mike Shanahan, drew praise for his play-calling throughout the campaign.

It allowed the 49ers to rank second in rushing yards per game despite not featuring a 1,000-yard rusher. Raheem Mostert led the way with 772 yards, but Matt Breida and Tevin Coleman also topped 500.

The success continued in the postseason and was on full display in their triumph over the Packers in the NFC title game. The Niners ran the ball 42 times and averaged 6.8 yards per attempt, leaving quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to throw just eight passes in a 37-20 blowout.

"I think it's demoralizing for an opponent," fullback Kyle Juszczyk told reporters. "But for us, it's so much fun. I love being so involved and playing with teammates who appreciate the outcome and don't care so much about individual numbers."

Right tackle Mike McGlinchey added, "Our coach is a genius."

Shanahan did receive criticism following the Super Bowl for his play-calling while the Niners were in the lead, including drives of five and three plays that led to punts with the team up in the fourth quarter. It marked a disappointing end to a year of marked improvement for the offense.

His breakout year as a head coach came at the perfect time. He proved his track record as one of the NFL's most promising assistants, highlighted by winning Assistant Coach of the Year with the Atlanta Falcons in 2016, could translate to leading a staff.

In turn, the 49ers, who will head into next season as a top-tier title contender thanks to their limited number of high-impact losses in free agency, have rewarded their head coach with a new contract.