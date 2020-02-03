USA vs. Costa Rica Women's Soccer: 2020 Olympic Qualifying, Live Stream

Omar Vega/Getty Images

The United States women's national team will be expected to round off a triple-header of Olympic CONCACAF qualifying matches with an emphatic win on Monday, when they take on Costa Rica.

Unsurprisingly, the world champions were able to breeze through their first two matches of the competition, backing up their 4-0 win over Haiti with an 8-0 mauling of Panama on Friday.

Costa Rica have beaten the same two opponents and are clearly the second-strongest team in Group A. However, they will need to produce an incredible performance if they are to get a positive result at BBVA Stadium in Houston.

Here is the key viewing information for the encounter, as the United States seek to cap off the group stage of the competition with a swagger.

Date: Monday, February 3

Time: 8:30 p.m. (ET), 1:30 a.m. (GMT, Tuesday)

TV Info: Fox Sports 1 (U.S.)

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go (U.S.)

Preview

For Panama, taming the talent of the USWNT was always going to be too much to ask on Saturday, and the contest quickly got away from them.

It took the world champions just three minutes to open the scoring and from there the floodgates opened:

Lindsey Horan scored the first goal of the contest and went on to complete her hat-trick later in the game. Lynn Williams, Rose Lavelle, Christen Press, Jessica McDonald and Tobin Heath also found the net.

Per football journalist Caitlin Murray, although the United States played some spellbinding attacking football, they were helped out by some erratic defending from Panama.

While USWNT head coach Vlatko Andonovski would have been expecting his team to win the match comfortably, the manner in which the team shared the goals around would have been especially pleasing.

But unsurprisingly, he had special praise for the hat-trick hero after the game, per Laura M. Gomez of Pro Soccer USA.

"I thought Lindsey was exceptional," Andonovski said. "I think she did an incredible job, obviously. She scored three goals and two assists, so direct impact on the game. ... I am just happy she is coming back to her best form, and I think that the best of Lindsey Horan is yet to come."

Horan's USWNT team-mate, Alex Morgan, was clearly pleased for the Portland Thorns star:

The win over Panama guaranteed the United States' spot in the semi-finals for CONCACAF qualifying, which will take place on Friday. Costa Rica have also booked their place in the final four after back-to-back wins, although they trail the world champions on goal difference in Group A.

La Sele should provide the USWNT with their toughest test from the three games, as they are more cohesive in both attack and defence than Panama and Haiti.

Even so, the United States are clearly the class act of this group, and even if Andonovski opts to make some changes with qualifying secured, they should be too strong.