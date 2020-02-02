Super Bowl Odds 2020: Final Predictions for 49ers vs. Chiefs Winner, Score

Mark Brown/Getty Images

Super Bowl LIV champion—San Francisco 49ers or Kansas City Chiefs?

It's a question that bettors have been asking themselves for two weeks. It's a matchup that experts and analysts have closely broken down in the build to the game, and fans of these two teams have been hoping the answer will go in their team's favor.

Now, on Sunday, we'll finally get that answer.

Either the 49ers or Chiefs will end the 2019 NFL season by capturing the Super Bowl championship. One team will cap a dominant season with a title, as San Francisco (13-3 in regular season) and Kansas City (12-4) have been among the NFL's best since early in the year.

With kickoff set for Sunday evening, here's a look at the important information for Super Bowl LIV and final predictions for this huge matchup.

Super Bowl LIV Information

When: 6:30 p.m. ET

Where: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami

TV: Fox

Odds (via Caesars): Kansas City -1.5; Over/Under 53 points

Prediction: 49ers 34, Chiefs 28

Super Bowl LIV Predictions

The 49ers didn't wait until Sunday to step on the field at Hard Rock Stadium. Head coach Kyle Shanahan took his players there a day early.

"I just want the guys to see it," Shanahan said Saturday, according to NFL.com's Grant Gordon. "Usually the locker room is different; the field is a little bit different. Instead of them going there and being in awe of everything tomorrow, I'd rather them do it today."

They're likely still going to be in awe. It's the Super Bowl, a stage that many players on both teams have never experienced before in their careers. It's not just another football game between the 49ers and Chiefs, but one of the biggest sporting events of the year.

Only one of these teams is going to handle the pressure and win a matchup that is likely going to be competitive and have a close finish, and that will be the 49ers who win the Super Bowl and capture their sixth championship in franchise history, moving into a tie for the most all-time with the Patriots and Steelers.

Kansas City may take control of the Super Bowl early, as it will be focused on getting off to a better start after falling behind early in each of its first two playoff games. Don't be surprised if San Francisco faces an early deficit, perhaps as early as the first drive of the game if the Chiefs receive the opening kickoff.

How will the 49ers get back into the game and take control? Likely the same way they have done so all season—strong defensive play and a balanced rushing attack.

However, the Chiefs may key in on trying to stop the 49ers' running game, especially after San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo had only eight pass attempts in his team's NFC Championship Game victory vs. Green Bay. Kansas City may want to force him to beat its defense through the air.

That shouldn't be a problem for the 49ers. Garoppolo has had a solid season, and he has talented playmakers around him who are capable of helping him rack up yards and put up a lot of points.

Then, when San Francisco has a late lead and needs a key defensive stop, you can count on just that happening.

The 49ers will end their Super Bowl championship drought that dates back to the 1994 season by winning the title Sunday night.