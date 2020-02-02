Super Bowl LIV 2020: Predicting Final Box Score, Fantasy Stats for 49ers-Chiefs

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Last year's Super Bowl was all about defense. As the New England Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Rams 13-3, there weren't many standout performances from those teams' offensive stars.

Super Bowl LIV has the potential to be much different. The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs have high-powered offenses capable of putting up a lot of points, although they operate in different ways. The 49ers rely on a balanced rushing attack, while the Chiefs are fueled by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the MVP of the 2018 NFL season.

Another way that Sunday's Super Bowl matchup will be different is that there's guaranteed to be a fresh champion, something that hasn't happened much in recent history with New England winning three of the previous five championships. San Francisco hasn't won since the 1994 season, and Kansas City hasn't won since the 1969 campaign.

Here's a look at the important information for Super Bowl LIV, followed by stat predictions for some of the biggest stars in this year's game.

Super Bowl LIV Information

When: 6:30 p.m. ET

Where: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami

TV: Fox

Odds (via Caesars): Kansas City -1.5; Over/Under 54 points

Prediction: 49ers 34, Chiefs 28

Super Bowl Stat Predictions

Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

Through two playoff games, Mahomes has proved why he's one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL and one of the league's bright young stars.

In wins over the Texans and Titans, Mahomes threw for 615 yards, eight touchdowns and no interceptions. He also had a 27-yard rushing touchdown in the AFC Championship Game vs. Tennessee.

This will be a much tougher test, though, as the 49ers defense ranked second in the NFL during the regular season and has played well against the Vikings and Packers in their first two playoff games. Mahomes may not stay in a rhythm for the entire game and might battle some adversity when San Francisco's strong defensive line starts putting the pressure on him.

But Mahomes is a top-tier quarterback for a reason. And even though the Chiefs may not win the game, he'll have a solid showing in his first appearance on the NFL's grandest stage.

Prediction: 28-of-44, 307 passing yards, two touchdowns

Raheem Mostert, RB, San Francisco 49ers

Michael Zagaris/Getty Images

Tevin Coleman is healthy, so Mostert's workload may not need to be as large as it was in the NFC Championship Game, when he scored four rushing touchdowns in a win over the Packers.

However, the 49ers have no trouble giving the ball to the hot hand out of their backfield. So, if Mostert can pick up some big chunks of yards early, it might be his night to shine over Coleman or Matt Breida in San Francisco's potent rushing attack.

The 49ers should have no trouble establishing their running game against the Chiefs, who ranked 26th in the NFL in rushing defense during the regular season with 128.2 yards allowed per game.

Coleman will likely get a decent number of touches, assuming he's healthy, and San Francisco should pass more than in the NFC Championship Game, when quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo had only eight pass attempts. But Mostert should still have a solid game and find his way into the end zone once.

Prediction: 87 rushing yards, one touchdown

George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Each of these two teams has a solid tight end, as Kittle is the top receiving target for the 49ers and the Chiefs constantly rely on Travis Kelce.

There's the potential for both these star players to have strong Super Bowl showings, but expect Kittle to have a bigger game as the 49ers mix up their game plan and go through the air as the Chiefs try to stop the run. And that will allow for Kittle to get heavily involved.

If Garoppolo is going through the air a lot, he'll certainly be throwing the ball in Kittle's direction quite a bit. And when that happens, Kittle usually comes through with some big plays.

The 49ers are going to win the Super Bowl, and Kittle will be a big reason for that. He'll go for more than 100 yards and a touchdown, which could come at a key juncture in the game for San Francisco.

Prediction: eight receptions, 104 yards, one touchdown