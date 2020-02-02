Video Appears to Show Gervonta Davis in Physical Altercation with Woman

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorFebruary 2, 2020

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 15: Boxer Gervonta Davis attends the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Orlando Magic on January 15, 2020 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California.
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

A Twitter user's video appeared to capture two-weight world boxing champion Gervonta Davis having a physical altercation with a woman at a charity basketball game in Miami, per Daniel Oyefusi of the Baltimore Sun.

Per TMZ Sports, the video shows Davis allegedly removing a woman from her seat and appearing to grab near her neck.

TMZ Sports reported on the background leading to the altercation.

"Witnesses tell us the two began yelling at each other and things turned physical—although it's unclear who put hands on who first," TMZ wrote. "But you can see in the video it's a heated situation—and the two were both escorted out."

Per Oyefusi, Davis said the following on an Instagram story: "I never once hit her. yea I was aggressive and told her come on ... that's the mother of my child I would never hurt her..."

Davis was given an arrest warrant for misdemeanor assault at a Virginia mall in February 2019, per Oyefusi. A settlement was reached, however.

The 25-year-old, who sports a 23-0 professional record, is currently the WBA (regular) lightweight champion.

