Kobe Bryant, Daughter Gianna Honored by Peyton Manning at NFL Honors Award Show

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Five-time NFL MVP Peyton Manning provided a moving tribute at the NFL Honors show on Saturday to Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and the seven others who died in a helicopter crash Sunday in Calabasas, California.

John, Keri and Alyssa Altobelli; Sarah and Payton Chester; Christina Mauser; and Ara Zobayan also died in the crash.

Manning told the audience that he first crossed paths with Bryant in 1999.

Bryant was a few years into an NBA career that began three years earlier, and the former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos signal-caller was just starting out after the Colts took him first overall in the 1998 NFL draft.

The two dominated their sports over the next two decades. Both were known as fierce competitors and played on some of the best teams in their respective leagues.

Bryant's Lakers won five NBA titles. Manning won one Super Bowl apiece with the Colts and Broncos and went to the playoffs every year he was active from 2002 to 2015.

They both retired in 2016 and will be first-ballot Hall of Famers in their respective sports.

Manning also noted that Bryant was a Philadelphia Eagles fan and spoke with the team during their postseason run to a Super Bowl LII win. Bryant was born in Philadelphia and went to Lower Merion High School in Ardmore, Pennsylvania.

The ex-quarterback closed as follows:

"The NFL joins the country and the world in mourning the loss of nine individuals who left their own indelible imprint on the lives of many, and our heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with their families. May God's peace be with all of them, and I sure do miss my friend, Kobe Bryant."

Manning received much praise for his remarks.

Tributes have poured in from all over the sports world in recent days, with the Lakers holding theirs at the Staples Center on Friday evening.

That night included musical performances, videos, fans and players in Bryant shirts and jerseys with his Nos. 8 and 24, and a speech from LeBron James, among other events.