Walter Payton Man of the Year 2019-20: Award Winner and Reaction

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Calais Campbell of the Jacksonville Jaguars has been named the 2019 Walter Payton Man of the Year.

Campbell takes home the award after being nominated for the third time in his career. In 2019, the defensive lineman started his "Season of Giving," pledging charitable donations each week of $1,000 per Jaguars win, $5,000 per sack, $2,500 per half sack, $2,000 per tackle for loss and $10,000 per blocked kick or turnover.

The award has quickly become one of the most prestigious accolades in the NFL. Recognizing excellence on and off the field, franchises nominate one player for the award who has made a significant positive impact on his community. The winner receives $250,000 donated to the charity of his choice, while each runner-up receives $50,000.



Campbell chose four different charities to donate to for his "Season of Giving" through his CRC Foundation. In September, the donations went to Feeding Northeast Florida, October donations went to Clara White Mission, November was dedicated to the Wounded Warrior Project and December proceeds were given to United Way.

The CRC Foundation, established in 2009, is "dedicated to developing young people into empowered and self-aware leaders for the future." Campbell has certainly done that in a big way since moving to Jacksonville in 2017, with the NFL detailing an extensive list of philanthropic endeavors throughout his time with the Jags.

"[Campbell] annually hosts Christmas with Calais, a holiday shopping spree for local kids who have completed extra lessons in financial literacy. He donates meals during Thanksgiving to families in need. Calais has dedicated time and resources to the Ronald McDonald House, the benefactor of his foundation's bowling event in 2018. He hosted a coding camp alongside Microsoft and the Boys & Girls Club of Northeast Florida in the spring of 2018, providing 25 kids with the chance to learn more about career opportunities in technology. In June 2019, he welcomed 250 kids at the Calais Campbell JaxPAL Youth Football and STEM Camp, combining his football acumen and interest in mentoring today's youth through education. Campbell has also made semi-weekly visits to Northwestern Middle School as part of his CRC Book Club, fostering a reading-friendly community at an underperforming school in Downtown Jacksonville. He has made multiple appearances around Northeast Florida, speaking to students at schools such as Edward Waters College and Raines High School to offer them encouragement and a chance to talk about issues of social justice."

The 2015 Pop Warner Humanitarian Award winner becomes the first Jaguars player to win the award in franchise history. His jersey will now be adorned with a Walter Payton patch for the rest of his career, joining the likes of active players such as Drew Brees, Larry Fitzgerald, J.J. Watt, Jason Witten and Thomas Davis.

Campbell certainly faced stiff competition for the award this year. Cam Newton, Jarvis Landry, Kyle Rudolph, Kyle Van Noy, Nate Solder, Malcolm Jenkins, Richard Sherman, Bobby Wagner and Mike Evans helped fill out a stacked class in 2020.

Originally drafted by the Cardinals 50th overall in 2008, Campbell spent nine seasons in Arizona before joining Jacksonville as a free agent. The lineman finished 2019 with 56 combined tackles, 6.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and one touchdown.