NFL Honors 2020: Award Winners, Voting Results and Twitter Reaction

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson took home his first NFL MVP and Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Calais Campbell won the NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year award to highlight the NFL Honors show on Saturday in Miami.

Jackson and San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa were the only players to win two awards. Jackson also won the FedEx Air Player of the Year, and Bosa won the Associated Press Defensive Rookie of the Year and Pepsi Rookie of the Year.

Here's a look at the entire awards list, voting results and Twitter reaction.

2019 NFL Honors Winners

Associated Press Most Valuable Player: Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson

Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year: Jacksonville Jaguars DL Calais Campbell

Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2020: S Steve Atwater, WR Isaac Bruce, OG Steve Hutchinson, RB Edgerrin James and S Troy Polamalu

AP Offensive Player of the Year: New Orleans Saints WR Michael Thomas

AP Defensive Player of the Year: New England Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore

Pepsi Rookie of the Year: San Francisco 49ers DE Nick Bosa

FedEx Air Player of the Year: Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson

FedEx Ground Player of the Year: Tennessee Titans RB Derrick Henry

Salute to Service Award: Ex-San Diego Chargers LB Donnie Edwards

AP Offensive Rookie of the Year: Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray

AP Defensive Rookie of the Year: San Francisco 49ers DE Nick Bosa

Anything But Ordinary Player of the Year: Arizona Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald

Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award: Washington Redskins RB Adrian Peterson

AP Comeback Player of the Year: Tennessee Titans QB Ryan Tannehill

AP Coach of the Year: Baltimore Ravens HC John Harbaugh

AP Assistant Coach of the Year: Baltimore Ravens OC Greg Roman

Bridgestone Clutch Performance Play of the Year: Miami Dolphins P Matt Haack's shovel-pass touchdown on trick play to PK Jason Sanders

Deacon Jones Award: Tampa Bay Buccaneers DE Shaquil Barrett

Bud Light Celly of the Year: Seattle Seahawks wide receivers (*NSYNC "Bye Bye Bye" dance)

Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year Award: Matt Land of Dalton High School (Dalton, Georgia)

Courtyard Unstoppable Performance of the Year: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in Week 2 vs. Raiders (30-of-44, 443 passing yards, four touchdowns)

List courtesy of NFL.com.



Full Voting Results

Associated Press Most Valuable Player: Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson

There was no surprise when Jackson was announced as the winner, nor was it a big shock to learn that he became just the second unanimous MVP in league history:

In his second year in the league (and first as the full-time starter from Week 1 onward), Jackson accounted for 43 touchdowns (36 passing, seven rushing), a 66.1 percent completion rate and 7.8 yards per pass attempt.

He also led the Ravens to their best-ever regular-season mark at 14-2, which was good enough for the best in the NFL this year. Jackson's Ravens also enjoyed a 12-game winning streak.

Jackson received much-deserved praise when the inevitable was announced, including teammates Marquise Brown and Hayden Hurst:

Jackson, who turned 23 year old on January 7, is the youngest MVP in NFL history.

Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year: Jacksonville Jaguars DL Calais Campbell

Campbell founded the Charles Richard Campbell Foundation. Its stated mission is to commit to "the enhancement of our community through the teaching of critical life skills to young people."

"Through sports, creative talents, vocational skills, financial skills, and quality health and nutrition, the CRC Foundation helps develop young people into empowered and self-aware leaders for the future," the statement continues.

Campbell, a three-time Walter Payton Man of the Year award nominee, has also done work for Jacksonville and the surrounding area outside his efforts through the CRC Foundation. Jaguars.com has more:

"He has hosted two editions of Christmas with Calais, a holiday shopping spree for local kids who have completed extra lessons in financial literacy. In June 2019, he welcomed 250 kids at the Calais Campbell JaxPAL Youth Football and STEM Camp, combining his football acumen and interest in mentoring today's youth through education. Campbell has made semi-weekly visits to Northwestern Middle School as part of his CRC Book Club, fostering a reading-friendly community at an underperforming school in downtown Jacksonville.

"In conjunction with the Kids Hope Alliance, Campbell has made multiple appearances around northeast Florida, speaking to students at schools such as Edward Waters College and Raines High School to offer them encouragement and a chance to talk about social justice. He is a regular participant in Jaguars Foundation community events, including base visits during Salute to Service week and Jaguars For a Day programs during training camp."

Praise poured in for the deserving Campbell, who became the first-ever Jaguar to win Walter Payton Man of the Year honors.

In addition to his off-field service, Campbell has found much success on the field, making five Pro Bowl and being named to an All-Pro team.

AP Offensive Player of the Year: New Orleans Saints WR Michael Thomas

An NFL-record 149 receptions helped New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas win his first AP Offensive Player of the Year award.

Thomas, who was a second-round draft pick out of Ohio State in 2016, also had 1,725 yards and nine touchdowns. He also achieved some other accolades:

Mike Triplett of ESPN noted that Thomas was only the second-ever wideout to win the award and even noted that some MVP recognition would have been possible if not for Jackson:

Speaking of which, Jackson nearly won this award too, but Thomas held him off, per Anthony Galaviz of the Sacramento Bee:

Thomas has led the NFL in receptions in each of the last two seasons and receiving yardage this year.

AP Defensive Player of the Year: New England Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore

The game's best shutdown cornerback deservedly earned the AP Defensive Player of the Year award after guiding the league's best scoring defense last season.

Gilmore led the league with 20 passes defended and tied for first with six interceptions.

As the Pats' Twitter account noted, a New England player had never won the AP Defensive Player of the Year award until Gilmore:

The Pats signed Gilmore as a free agent in 2017. The 29-year-old spent his first five years with the Buffalo Bills.

Gilmore received less than half of the votes in a crowded field:

Gilmore beat a stiff challenge from the Arizona Cardinals' Chandler Jones, who had 19.0 sacks.

Pittsburgh Steelers edge-rusher T.J. Watt, who was third, had 14.5 sacks, eight forced fumbles and 36 quarterback hits.

AP Offensive Rookie of the Year: Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray

A heated race for the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year award went Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray's way as the No. 1 overall pick of the 2019 NFL draft beat out Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs and Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown.

Murray's Cardinals went just 5-10-1 en route to a last-place NFC West finish, but the dual-threat fared well with 24 touchdowns (20 passing, four rushing), a 64.4 percent completion rate and 544 rushing yards.

Jacobs and Brown were more productive: the Raiders running back rushed for 1,150 yards and seven touchdowns, and the Titans wideout had 605 yards and five touchdowns in his final five regular-season games to help Tennessee sneak into the playoffs.

But the debate is whether the award should go to a player at a more valuable position (quarterback) or a more productive player regardless of where they line up on the field.

Evan Silva of Establish The Run sided with giving the award to Murray:

Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area believed otherwise and backed Jacobs:

Jaylen Smith of the XFL's DC Defenders thought it would go to Brown:

Overall, more than twice as many voters sided with Murray over his next-closest competitor in Jacobs:

There was no bad choice among the three, but in the end, Murray took it home.

AP Defensive Rookie of the Year: San Francisco 49ers DE Nick Bosa

San Francisco 49ers edge-rusher Nick Bosa was a problem for opposing quarterbacks all season, registering nine sacks and 25 quarterback hits in helping lead his team to a 13-3 record and a Super Bowl LIV appearance.

The second overall pick of the 2019 NFL draft is the third Ohio State player to win Defensive Rookie of the year in the last four seasons, per Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. Nick's older brother, Los Angeles Chargers edge-rusher Joey Bosa, and New Orleans Saints cornerback Marcus Lattimore are the two others.

ESPN's Field Yates provided some evidence that made Bosa's win hard to argue:

Per Galaviz, Bosa won 43 of a possible 50 first-place votes. Oakland Raiders edge-rusher Maxx Crosby was second with four.