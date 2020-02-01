NFL Play of the Year 2019: Award Winner and Reaction

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Miami Dolphins punter Matt Haack's touchdown pass to kicker Jason Sanders was named the NFL's Bridgestone Play of the Year for the 2019 season Saturday.

The Fins have now won the play of the year award in back-to-back seasons after running back Kenyan Drake capped off the Miracle in Miami to beat the New England Patriots last year:





The 2019 season's best trick play helped guide Miami to a 37-31 upset win over the NFC East champion Philadelphia Eagles on December 1.

Special teams and offense merged together as Haack found Sanders for a touchdown on 4th-and-goal for a 13-all tie.

The Dolphins initially lined up to kick a field goal before moving Haack (who was the holder) behind center for the snap.

That play marked the first time a kicker caught a touchdown since the Denver Broncos' Jim Turner in 1977, per ESPN Stats & Info (h/t ESPN's Cameron Wolfe).

The Haack-Sanders connection wasn't a shoo-in for the award in a season full of excellent play-of-the-year candidates.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson authored perhaps the run of the year with this 47-yard scramble for a touchdown versus the Cincinnati Bengals:

Jackson evaded six defenders in his vicinity for the score, which helped the Ravens win 49-13 en route to a 14-2 record and AFC North title.

The 2016 Heisman Trophy winner broke the league record for rushing yards by a quarterback with 1,206. he scored seven touchdowns on the ground in addition to 36 through the air.

The catch of the year undoubtedly went to Seattle Seahawks wideout Tyler Lockett, who made this snag despite Next Gen Stats giving him a measly 6.3 percent chance of doing so:

Lockett's snag helped the Seahawks beat the Los Angeles Rams 30-29.

The ex-Kansas State star connected with quarterback Russell Wilson for 82 receptions on 110 targets (74.5 percent catch rate), 1,057 yards and eight touchdowns.

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry once again unleashed a long touchdown run against the Jacksonville Jaguars courtesy of this 74-yard scamper complete with numerous stiff arms down the sideline:

Henry, who had a 99-yard touchdown rush versus the Jags last year, finished this game with 175 scrimmage yards and two scores in a 42-20 win. His 1,540 rushing yards led the NFL.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees' five-yard touchdown toss to tight end Josh Hill in the midst of a 34-0 blowout win over the Indianapolis Colts was run-of-the-mill, but the play carried extra significance as the 19-year veteran surpassed Peyton Manning's career touchdown pass mark:

That pass gave Brees 540 touchdowns for his career. He finished the season with seven more for 547 total.

Lastly, the play with the biggest impact on the NFL playoff picture occurred in the second of two classic Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers games, with San Francisco linebacker Dre Greenlaw stopping Hawks tight end Jacob Hollister inches before the goal line to prevent a game-winning touchdown.

If Hollister scored, the 49ers would have dropped from the NFC's No. 1 seed to the No. 5 seed, and the Seahawks would have won the NFC West and taken the No. 3 seed.

Instead, San Francisco won the West and the top seed en route to beating the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers by a combined 64-30 score at home to head to Super Bowl LIV.