Robert Kraft: 'I Sure Hope' Tom Brady Returns to Patriots in 2020 Amid FA Rumors

Blake SchusterContributor IIIFebruary 1, 2020

FOXBOROUGH, MA - DECEMBER 29: Tom Brady #12 shakes the hand of owner Robert Kraft of the New England Patriots before a game against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Not even New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has a clue where Tom Brady stands on his impending free-agency decision. 

Asked if the six-time Super Bowl winner will return to the only franchise he's ever known, Kraft could only deflect. 

"You gotta ask him," he said on the red carpet ahead of the annual NFL Awards show. 

