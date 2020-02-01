Marjory Stoneman Douglas Players Participate in Rehearsal for Super Bowl 54

Adam Wells
February 1, 2020

Grow lights cover a portion of the grass field inside Hard Rock Stadium Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla., in preparation for the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Members of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas football team got to take part in a dress rehearsal for Super Bowl LIV on Friday. 

Per the Associated Press, the NFL got 50 players from the squad to go onto the field at Hard Rock Stadium as part of the final preparations for Sunday's game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs. 

The Marjory Stoneman Douglas team ran a few plays on the field so that Fox television crews could work on their camera angles. They also took part in a walkthrough of the pregame coin toss with head referee Bill Vinovich and lined up on the sidelines for a performance of "The Star Spangled Banner."

"The smiles I saw on these kids' faces, the excitement of running out of the tunnels just like the teams will, they were having a blast, man," Marjory Stoneman Douglas head coach Quentin Short said. "To be on the actual field the Super Bowl is going to be played on, it was awesome."

Marjory Stoneman Douglas, located in Parkland, Florida, was the site of one of the deadliest high school shooting in United States history when former student Nikolas Cruz killed 17 people on Feb. 14, 2018. 

A number of professional athletes honored the victims of the attack. Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who graduated from the school in 2007, was at the candlelight vigil and touched the special Marjory Stoneman Douglas patch on his jersey after hitting a homer against the Miami Marlins on Opening Day in 2018. 

Former NBA star Dwyane Wade gave the commencement speech for the class of 2019 during the graduation ceremony in June. 

The AP noted the NFL regularly uses high school players for Super Bowl rehearsals, and the Miami Dolphins suggested the Marjory Stoneman Douglas team for this year's game. 

