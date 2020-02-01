Ulysses Llanez's Goal Powers USMNT to Victory over Costa Rica in Friendly

Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press

The United States men's national team scored a 1-0 victory over Costa Rica in a friendly Saturday afternoon at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

It marked the end of the Americans' annual January training camp, which was moved back to the U.S. from its planned destination in Qatar because of political tension in the Middle East. The USMNT instead held practices at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

Saturday's clash marked the second straight year the United States finished its January camp with a friendly against Costa Rica. It won last year's match 2-0, and the United States' all-time record in games against its CONCACAF rival stands at 17-16-6.

Notable Match Stats

Ulysses Llanez (USA): Goal (50')

Possession: USA 60 percent; CRC 40 percent

Shots (on target): USA 17 (5); CRC 14 (2)

Youthful Lineup Shows Promise; Attack Remains A Concern

The United States' January camp falls outside a FIFA international window, which means the gathering is usually filled with mostly MLS-based players getting ready for the new season.

It's also become a proving ground for young players who are trying to earn more looks with the national side, and that was the case this year. Head coach Gregg Berhalter not only called in a lot of fresh faces but also didn't hesitate to put them right into match action Saturday:

Jesus Ferreira, a 19-year-old Colombia native with dual citizenship, became the newest member of the U.S. national team Friday when his FIFA waiver was granted.

"I'm excited," Ferreira told reporters. "I've been working many years for this opportunity, to represent a country. It's been a long progress, a lot of paperwork, but it's finally done. Excited to go to work."

The forward recorded eight goals across 33 appearances for MLS' FC Dallas in 2019, and his movement in the attacking third was impressive against Costa Rica. He worked to find a perfect pass to spring Paul Arriola in the 14th minute, but Esteban Alvarado made a nice save to keep the match scoreless.

Yes, it's only one match, but Ferreira wasted no time showing the potential to provide the Americans with the offensive creativity that's been sorely lacking in recent years.

The biggest question the USMNT has faced during its rebuild since it missed the 2018 World Cup is where the goals will come from with the days of Clint Dempsey and Landon Donovan firmly in the rearview mirror and Jozy Altidore past his prime.

Christian Pulisic has emerged as the go-to player, but he's more of a playmaker. While he's capable of making a more wide-ranging impact than either Dempsey or Donovan with the elite talent he's put on display with Chelsea this season, the winger is not a target forward in the same mold as those U.S. legends.

Llanez showed flashes of possibly filling that role in his debut.

The 18-year-old member of the VfL Wolfsburg youth squad in Germany was the most aggressive member of the American attack in the first half. That attempt to assert himself even led to a hard collision with Alvarado in the Costa Rican box that resulted in a short delay as they both received treatment.

Llanez was rewarded for that effort with a penalty kick early in the second half after a foul by Randall Leal on Reggie Cannon. He calmly delivered the opening goal.

The attack as a whole still left plenty of room for improvement, though. Costa Rica didn't feature it's A team either Saturday, but it did field a veteran group, with a majority of the players on the roster (14 of 23) being at least 25 years old, and it provided a difficult test.

It's going to remain a key focus as the Americans bring what should be close to a full-strength group together for the rest of 2020, including the 2020 CONCACAF Nations League knockout stages in June.

If the USMNT is going to leave the disappointment of 2018 in the past, it must find and develop players who are more consistent offensive threats.

Llanez and Ferreira showed Saturday they at least deserve strong consideration for that exact reason.

What's Next?

The United States will travel to Europe for a pair of friendlies in late March. The matches, which should feature the team's European-based players, led by Pulisic, feature stops in the Netherlands (March 26) and Wales (March 30).