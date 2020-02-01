Super Bowl Odds 2020: Prop Bet List, Money Line Info for 49ers vs. Chiefs

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers do not have the feel of a Super Bowl underdog.

The top team in the NFC currently sits on the opposite end of a 1.5-point line in favor of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Kyle Shanahan's team was dominant in its first two playoff games, which is why the moneyline could be the best option if you're betting the 49ers.

The current moneyline of +107 (bet $100 to win $107) at Caesars gives backers of the NFC champion some value with their wager.

If the spread and moneyline are too close for your preference, there are plenty of prop bets that you could profit on instead. The full list of props can be found here at Caesars.

Moneyline Information

The moneyline payout attached to the 49ers is not as large as a typical NFL underdog. Usually, the team on the wrong end of the spread carries a value of +120 or higher depending on the matchup.

There is good reason the line is so close, though. The NFC West winner could control the contest through its rushing attack, like it did against the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers. In those games, the 49ers ran for 471 yards, with 285 coming in the NFC Championship Game trouncing of the Packers.

Defensively, the pass rush led by Nick Bosa could put Patrick Mahomes under pressure on plenty of occasions. Bosa and Co. earned three sacks against Aaron Rodgers, and the defense also picked off two passes and forced a fumble.

San Francisco's defense forced 23 fumbles in the regular season and totaled 48 sacks, with Arik Armstead leading the group with 10 takedowns.

There is plenty to like about the 49ers' prospects Sunday, but the Chiefs could counter some of their strengths.

Kansas City held the Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans under 100 rushing yards, and Mahomes has been sacked more than two times on just one occasion since Week 6.

If you trust the Chiefs more, there is still some value in their favor on the moneyline at -127 (bet $127 to win $100).

Prop Bets to Watch

Raheem Mostert Rushing Yards (Over/Under: 75.5)

One of the hottest prop bets could be the rushing total for San Francisco's Raheem Mostert.

The 27-year-old has received the bulk of the carries lately and is coming off a 220-yard, four-touchdown performance versus Green Bay. Since Week 13, Mostert has carried the ball at least 10 times, but he only has two outings over 70 yards, both of which turned into 100-yard games.

Those numbers and Kansas City's success against the run could lead some bettors to take the under.

Another contributing factor to the under could be the health of Tevin Coleman, who was dealing with a shoulder injury. Shanahan said Thursday that Coleman is "going to be good to go" along with linebacker Kwon Alexander and safety Jaquiski Tartt, per Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle via a pool report.

Coleman earned 105 yards on 22 carries in the divisional-round win over Minnesota, but his touches have decreased with Mostert taking the reigns of the ground game. Since Week 13, the 26-year-old has a single game with double-digit carries, but if he receives the ball on a few occasions, he could still take away from Mostert's total.

As long as Mostert continues to earn the majority of the touches out of the backfield, he has a chance of eclipsing the 75.5-yard mark.

Tyreek Hill Receptions (Over/Under: 5)

Tyreek Hill is typically one of the first names mentioned when discussing Kansas City's offense.

Since he is the top wide receiver on the depth chart, props involving his performance could earn a good amount of betting action.

The over/under for receptions of five may be the best prop to go after since Hill has been targeted on five or more occasions during six of the last seven games.

In the AFC Championship Game, Hill caught five balls on seven targets for 67 yards and a pair of scores.

On eight occasions, Hill has brought in five or more throws from Mahomes, and his speed could be utilized to exploit some weaknesses in the San Francisco secondary.

The over/under on catches might be a better play than his over/under of 73.5 receiving yards. Despite earning a decent volume of throws from Mahomes, Hill has produced a single 70-plus--yard performance since the start of December.

