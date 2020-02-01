Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Bruno Fernandes Is 'A Little Bit Like Paul Scholes'

Matt Jones
February 1, 2020

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes the club's new signing Bruno Fernandes is a similar type of player to his former Red Devils team-mate Paul Scholes.

United bolstered their squad with the acquisition of the midfielder from Sporting CP late in the transfer window, with the Portuguese one of European football's most coveted talents before completing his switch to Old Trafford.

Fernandes is in line to make his debut for the club on Saturday against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League, and Solskjaer has detailed what type of footballer the Red Devils are getting, per Jamie Jackson of the Guardian:

"He is a goalscoring and assisting midfielder, a little bit like Paul Scholes. He can strike a ball fantastically. 

"He has got such a wonderful technique, but he also is going to get assists from set plays and from his range of passes. He is a similar type to Scholesy: fiery, passionate, hates losing and same number [18] on the back of the shirt."

Over the previous two seasons, Fernandes has developed into one of the most prolific midfielders in European football.

Sporting posted the following clip of some of his best moments in Lisbon:

With Paul Pogba injured for much of the 2019-20 season, the Red Devils have looked a little one-dimensional in midfield. In Fernandes, they now have someone who can bring a thrust and directness to the hub of the team.

While he's technically excellent and has sharp awareness, Fernandes isn't someone who manages the tempo of matches. The Portuguese is at his best when he picks the ball up in advanced areas and is able to drive forward in possession.

In the final third, he's always likely to make something happen, whether that be with an incisive pass to a team-mate or a strike towards goal.

As Squawka Football relayed, the 25-year-old is always seeking to test the goalkeeper:

Scholes was that kind of player in the early stages of his United career, and as B/R Football's Rob Blanchette referenced, Fernandes is aware of the significance his new squad number carries:

If Fernandes makes his debut against Wolves, it will be a tough start to life in the Premier League, with compatriots Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho set to line up in midfield for the opposition.

During his time at United, Scholes became one of the best players in the club's history, winning the Premier League title 11 times and the UEFA Champions League twice. The midfielder's nose for goals and passing range made him a crucial figure for numerous dominant Red Devils teams.

Given United's issues in recent years, if Fernandes can enjoy even a tiny portion of that kind of success, then he'll be an instant fan favourite.

