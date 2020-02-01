Super Bowl 54: Prop Bets, Predictions for 49ers vs. Chiefs

Stephen Brashear/Associated Press

The most important game of the NFL season also carries the longest list of prop bets.

Every aspect of Super Bowl LIV can be bet on, if you so choose, but there are some props that stand out more than others once you break down the list.

The over/under on player yardage totals is a good place to start, especially if you are not familiar with the more peculiar ones on the board at Caesars.

Some of the more in-depth wagers require a bit more research for you to feel confident in winning money, but if you take the extra time to look up some stats, it could pay off come Sunday.

Prop Bet Predictions

Deebo Samuel Rushing Yards (Over 14.5)

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

San Francisco wide receiver Deebo Samuel has one of the more intriguing prop bets attached to his name.

Over the last few weeks, the rookie out of South Carolina has been used as a change of pace in his team's rushing attack.

In the NFC Championship Game, Samuel produced 43 yards on a pair of carries, and he has more than 20 rushing yards in five of the last seven contests.

Although that trend suggests he will get the ball once or twice on a handoff, there is still a risk involved because it is a wide receiver utilized in the ground game.

Kyle Shanahan could call on Samuel to provide a change of pace after letting Raheem Mostert and Tevin Coleman bruise in the trenches.

But Kansas City has had two weeks to game plan for the 49ers offense, and with that comes the knowledge that Samuel will likely carry the ball at some point.

Since the over/under is set at 14.5 rushing yards, all Samuel needs is one burst around the edge to pick up a first down and he will be close to that total.

Given his recent production on the ground, the over is worth a shot here because it is so small.

Will Both Teams Make a 33+ Yard Field Goal (Yes. -115; bet $115 to win $100)

Steven Senne/Associated Press

The championship matchup features two of the most accurate kickers in the NFL.

San Francisco's Robbie Gould has not missed a field goal since the loss to the Baltimore Ravens in adverse conditions in Week 13.

Harrison Butker is 12-for-12 for the Kansas City Chiefs since Week 10, when his last missed field goal occurred in a 4-for-5 performance.

Both kickers may play a role in the scoring because the two defenses have played well throughout the postseason.

If either side comes up with a stop in field-goal range, the coaches could call on Gould or Butker to put points on the board, instead of risking a turnover on downs in the opening stages.

In Super Bowl 53, all three of the converted field goals were from 40 yards or longer and Super Bowl 52 featured three field goals over 42 yards.

Super Bowl 50 also produced a field goal of at least 33 yards from both kickers, as three of the four three-pointers were longer than that distance.

The only one of the previous four Super Bowls to not have field goals made by two kickers was Super Bowl 51, when the Atlanta Falcons, with Shanahan as offensive coordinator, scored four touchdowns.

Since Butker and Gould have been reliable over the last two months, there is a good chance of them continuing the Super Bowl trend.

This prop may not be at the top of your list, but it is worth throwing a few dollars at because of the recent amount of field goals in the championship tilt.

Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference

