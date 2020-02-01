Super Bowl Odds 2020: MVP, Props List and 49ers vs. Chiefs Picks

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs offense is filled with dynamic playmakers. The San Francisco 49ers defense is one of the best in the NFL. On Sunday, the two units will go head-to-head in Super Bowl LIV.

The Chiefs offense has rolled through the postseason, helping them to score 86 total points in their two playoff victories en route to Miami's Hard Rock Stadium. Meanwhile, the 49ers defense ranked No. 2 in the league in the regular season and has continued its strong play in the postseason.

While Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes or a San Francisco defender is the likely favorite to win Super Bowl MVP, history has proved that anything can happen in the biggest football game of the year. Bettors will be trying to correctly predict which player wins the award, along with every other thinkable aspect of Super Bowl LIV via prop bets.

Here's a look at betting information for Super Bowl LIV, along with a list of available prop bets, followed by a breakdown of Super Bowl MVP odds and a prediction for the award.

Super Bowl LIV Betting Information

Date: Sunday, Feb. 2

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

Odds (via Caesars): Kansas City -1.5; Over/Under 54 points

Prop Bets: A list of available prop bets can be found at Bovada.

Super Bowl MVP Odds

Patrick Mahomes +110 (bet $100 to win $110)

Jimmy Garoppolo +250

Raheem Mostert +650

George Kittle +1,000

Damien Williams +1,200

Nick Bosa +2,000

Tyreek Hill +2,000

Travis Kelce +2,000

Tyrann Mathieu +3,000

Deebo Samuel +3,000

Richard Sherman +3,000

Sammy Watkins +4,000

Matt Breida +5,000

Tevin Coleman +5,000

Emmanuel Sanders +5,000

Mecole Hardman +7,500

LeSean McCoy +7,500

Kendrick Bourne +10,000

Frank Clark +10,000

Chris Jones +10,000

Demarcus Robinson +10,000

Arik Armstead +15,000

Fred Warner +15,000

Odds via Caesars.

Super Bowl MVP Prediction

In order to win the Super Bowl, a team often needs a star player to step up and make a big play. And who better to assume that role in Super Bowl LIV than veteran 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman?

While many of the players in this game have never played on this grand a stage, this is nothing new for Sherman, who won Super Bowl XLVIII as a member of the Seattle Seahawks. He then also was a part of the Seattle team that lost Super Bowl XLIX the next year.

Sherman has been a key part of this turnaround season for the 49ers, who went 4-12 last year before going 13-3 and earning the No. 1 seed in the NFC in 2019. In the regular season, he had 61 tackles, three interceptions and 11 pass deflections in 15 games.

In the playoffs, Sherman has continued to play well and had an interception in each of the 49ers' postseason wins over the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers. Those were Sherman's first playoff interceptions since the 2014 season, when he had a pair during the Seahawks' run to the Super Bowl.

Perhaps the biggest key to Sherman's success in San Francisco is that he wants to be there, as he opted to sign with the 49ers prior to the 2018 season, partly because of head coach Kyle Shanahan.

"His culture and the way he did things was very similar to how we did things in Seattle and what I was accustomed to," Sherman told The Athletic's Dave Lombardi (h/t Brian Witt of NBCSports.com). "That made a huge difference."

Sherman may have been part of a 49ers defense that has dominated for most of the season, but it will face one of its biggest tests in the Chiefs offense. It's likely that Sherman will cover Kansas City wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who often uses his elite speed to get past defenders.

It's a challenge, but Sherman has proved in the past that he can rise tochallenges. And that's exactly what he will do Sunday. The 49ers are likely going to have to make some key late stops if they are going to win their first Super Bowl title since the 1994 season, and Sherman should play a big part in that.

Expect Sherman to come up with a big play to seal a victory for San Francisco late, one that will earn him the first Super Bowl MVP award of his career.

