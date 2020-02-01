Super Bowl National Anthem 2020: Updated Odds for Demi Lovato's Rendition

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

The national anthem is one of the parts of the Super Bowl that gets watched closer than it does in any other NFL contest.

That is because the length of "The Star-Spangled Banner" is one of the most popular prop bets for the NFL's championship tilt.

Once Demi Lovato begins her rendition at Hard Rock Stadium, timers across the world will start, with many bettors watching intently to see if the projected eclipsed time goes over or stays under.

National Anthem Odds

Over/Under: Two minutes

Lovato's four previous national anthem performances at sporting events give us an idea of what to expect Sunday.

Three of the four renditions lasted under the two-minute mark, as For The Win's Charles Curtis detailed.

However, Lovato's most-recent national anthem ahead of a major sporting event lasted well over two minutes.

Before the 2017 fight between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor, the 27-year-old pop artist belted out a two-minute, 11-second performance.

At a 2008 NFL contest between the Dallas Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks, Lovato lasted one minute and 53 seconds in front of the microphone.

For Game 5 of the 2011 World Series, her rendition went one minute and 49 seconds, which is the fastest time of the four.

Before Game 4 of the 2015 World Series, Lovato reached one minute and 58 seconds, a total much closer to the over/under set for her latest turn on the national stage.

If you base your wager solely off those four performances, there is a hard choice to make, because three of the four went under Sunday's set time, but her longest anthem was the last one.

A year ago, Gladys Knight sang for just over two minutes, which is a theme of recent Super Bowls, per FanDuel's Max Staley.

Idina Menzel, Luke Bryan and Lady Gaga also eclipsed 120 seconds, while Pink was the only performer to go under two minutes since 2015.

Those numbers give us some background on how to bet the first prop available for a payout.

The national anthem length is a fun bet to start off the Super Bowl, but we suggest not putting too much money on it since there are other props available with a larger sample size to base a wager off of.

