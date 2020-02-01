Damian Lillard Dazzles with 48 Points as Blazers Beat LeBron James, Lakers

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

The Portland Trail Blazers defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 127-119 on an emotional Friday night at Staples Center.

This was the Lakers' first game since Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday. The lifetime Laker and five-time NBA champion's 13-year-old daughter Gianna, known as Gigi, and seven others also perished.

L.A. was scheduled to play the Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center on Tuesday night, but the game was postponed.

The Blazers had played twice since the news of the fatal crash, including immediately afterward Sunday. Carmelo Anthony sat out against the Lakers while continuing to grieve his close friend, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Friday afternoon.

Prior to tipoff, Bryant's voice narrated a montage while cellist Ben Hong played at center court. LeBron James then addressed the crowd with a four-minute speech "straight from the heart."



Every member of the Lakers' starting five was announced as Bryant:

The Lakers committed an honorary 24-second violation and the Blazers followed with an eight-second backcourt violation before the game really begun. Once it did, the Lakers were led by Anthony Davis' 19th double-double of the season and fifth this month.

James and Kyle Kuzma also had double-double efforts for the Lakers.

Notable Performances

POR G Damian Lillard: 48 points, 9 rebounds, 10 assists, 2 steals

POR C Hassan Whiteside: 30 points, 12 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, 5 blocks

POR G CJ McCollum: 19 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists

LAL F Anthony Davis: 37 points, 15 rebounds, 6 assists, 1 steal, 5 blocks

LAL F LeBron James: 22 points, 8 rebounds, 10 assists, 1 block

LAL F Kyle Kuzma: 17 points, 15 rebounds

Damian Lillard Punctuates January With 48-Point Performance

Nobody can stop Lillard right now.

The 29-year-old Blazers point guard entered Friday night averaging 33.1 points across 14 games in January. Lillard continued his scoring tear with a record-breaking performance:



Lillard shot 17-of-30 from the field, including 7-of-12 from three-point range, and was particularly hot in the second half with 23 third-quarter points. The five-time All-Star definitely channeled the Mamba Mentality, but he had made clear to ESPN's Rachel Nichols that he wouldn't feel like celebrating in the wake of Bryant's passing:

Lillard was lauded across Twitter, though:

The Blazers are 8-11 in their last 19 outings despite Lillard's consistent dominance, but Portland didn't let his latest masterpiece go to waste.

What's Next?

Both teams will play Saturday. The Lakers will stay in California and face the Kings in Sacramento, while the Blazers will host the Utah Jazz.