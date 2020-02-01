Super Bowl Prop Bets 2020: Box Score Game Odds and Score Prediction

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

Super Bowl LIV could potentially be the most exciting game of the 2019-20 NFL season. Both the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers feature top-five scoring offenses. Both have aggressive, explosive pass rushes. The 49ers have an incredible rushing attack, while the Chiefs boast 2018 MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

There is plenty for casual fans to get excited about. For those who like to do a little wagering, there's even more. Fans can bet on everything from the length of the national anthem to who the MVP thanks first—and just about everything in between.

Box-score props can be some of the most entertaining, though, as they're something to follow over the course of all four quarters.

Box Score Prop Bets

All odds from Caesars

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

The fun of box-score props—those involving events and totals that wind up in the final box score—is that they're not necessarily limited to just one play or score. Some are—you can bet on whether a field goal is made in the first quarter, with 11-10 odds on either side—but many involve the game as a whole.

For example, fans can bet on the longest lead in the game with an over/under of 14.5 points. This is a prop that won't be answered until the final whistle. The first score of the game could make for the largest lead, but so could a pick-six on the game's final play.

Given the offensive prowess of the Chiefs and 49ers, it feels unlikely that one will pull away by more than two touchdowns.

Fans can wager on which team will record the first sack, another single-play prop. Given Kansas City's penchant for passing the ball—and San Francisco's lack of reliance on Jimmy Garoppolo—the 49ers are the safe pick here.

At the same time, fans can bet on the length of the longest touchdown play in the game, with an over/under of 46.5 yards. Given the big-play capability of guys like Raheem Mostert, Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce and George Kittle—all of whom had plays of at least 40 yards in the regular season—the over is enticing.

Will both teams make a field goal of at least 33 yards? That seems likely. Will Mahomes complete a pass over 44.5 yards? That again feels likely. Will the 49ers convert a fourth-down attempt? That's a little trickier.

First, San Francisco will have to attempt going for it on fourth down. If they do, the odds are fairly good they'll be successful. They were 7-of-12 on fourth down in the regular season.

Individual player props can be just as entertaining—and unpredictable. A long reception on a broken play or a tackle for a loss can change the outcome late in the game.

49ers receiver Deebo Samuel has an over/under of 14.5 rushing yards. While Samuel averaged just over 10 rushing yards per game in the regular season (159 in 15 games), this stat is misleading. He didn't see a carry in eight games. He's had at least one carry in each of his last seven games, including the playoffs, and has averaged 24.4 yards in them. The over is probably smart here.

Garoppolo has an over/under of 29 pass attempts. It's worth noting that Garoppolo only topped 29 attempts seven times in the regular season and zero times in the postseason. Still, the 49ers will likely need to throw at some point to keep pace with the Chiefs offensively.

Don't be shocked if Garoppolo hits 30 attempts on Sunday. If he doesn't, the 49ers will likely be in command and ahead on the scoreboard.

Score Prediction

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

The Chiefs are favored by 1.5 points, and this is likely a reflection of Mahomes and his ability to keep Kansas City in games. While the 49ers have the sort of defense that can limit the Chiefs early—it allowed an average of just 19.4 points in the regular season—Mahomes has helped his team overcome deficits all postseason.

Mahomes helped bring the Chiefs back from 24 points down against the Houston Texans and overcame a 10-point deficit against the Tennessee Titans.

The big question isn't whether Kansas City can score enough to pull ahead in the end, it's whether the Chiefs can contain San Francisco's second-ranked rushing attack. They ranked just 26th in run defense during the regular season, so on paper, this is perhaps the biggest mismatch of the game.

However, Kansas City did contain Derrick Henry and the Titans running game two weeks ago. As long as San Francisco is forced to maintain some balance on offense, running away with the game via the run probably won't happen.

As long as Kansas City remains in striking distance, coming out on top should be possible.

As for the over/under, which is 54 points, the over feels likely. These teams are capable of putting up points in bunches, and fans could be treated to a good, old-fashioned shootout.

Prediction: Kansas City 32-29