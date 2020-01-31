Australian Open 2020: Schedule, Predictions for Saturday's Bracket Matchups

Getty Images/Getty Images

America's Sofia Kenin faces the unseeded Garbine Muguruza in the women's final of the 2020 Australian Open at Melbourne's Rod Laver Arena on Saturday.

Kenin is into her first-ever Grand Slam final, while Spain's Muguruza will be aiming to add the Australian Open to her 2016 French Open and 2017 Wimbledon titles.

The two players have met just once before on the WTA Tour. Kenin beat Muguruza in three sets in a late-night first-round encounter at the Beijing Open in September 2019.

Women's Final Schedule

8:30 a.m. GMT, 3:30 a.m. ET, 7:30 p.m. local: (14) Sofia Kenin vs. Garbine Muguruza

Australian Open Saturday Final and Prediction

Kenin only turned 21 in November and has become the youngest player to reach the final in Melbourne since 2008. The 14th seed has only dropped one set in the tournament, against teenage sensation Coco Gauff in the fourth round, on her impressive run to her first major final.

The American kept her nerve to knock out world No.1 and home favourite Ashleigh Barty in the semi-finals, saving set points in both sets to eventually prevail 7-6 (6), 7-5.

Kenin is a fiery competitor, as she showed against Barty, but has said she expects to be nervous on Saturday against Muguruza, according to Jonathan Jurejko at BBC Sport.

"First I'm just going to be enjoying the moment. You don't experience this so often. This is so exciting. Literally butterflies. I'm just going to also focus on what I need to do, focus on my game. I got here, it's time to shine, do the best I can. Hopefully I can do something more special."

The American's victory over Barty is not the first time she has stunned one of the big names. Kenin knocked Serena Williams out of the 2019 French Open in the third round in straight sets and should not be overawed by the occasion.

Muguruza is no stranger to Grand Slam finals, although this is the first time in her career that she has reached the showpiece in Melbourne.

The Spaniard has won two of the three major finals she has reached, her only defeat coming against Serena Williams in 2015 at Wimbledon.

Victory for Muguruza on Saturday would see the 26-year-old become only the third unseeded woman to win the Australian Open. The only other two players to have achieved the feat are Australia's Christine O'Neil in 1978 and Williams in 2007.

Muguruza ended 2019 way down in rankings at No. 36 but appears to have rediscovered her best form after being reunited with former coach and 1994 Wimbledon champion Conchita Martinez.

She has already knocked out fifth seed Elina Svitolina, Kiki Bertens and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova before producing another shock and beating fourth seed and 2018 finalist Simona Halep in the semi-finals.

Nobody would have predicted both Muguruza and Kenin reaching the final in Melbourne before the start of the tournament, but the continued unpredictability of the women's game means one of the two will win their maiden Australian Open on Saturday.

There is no doubt that Kenin is a rising star of the game who has the ability to beat anyone on her day, but Muguruza's aggression and experience may prove key on Saturday and help her add another Grand Slam title to her collection.

Prediction: Garbine Muguruza to win in three sets