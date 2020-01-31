Sergio Aguero, Gabriel Jesus and Notable Stats for Manchester City from January

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester City slipped further behind Liverpool in the Premier League title race in January, but they remained in the hunt for the FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

The Citizens picked up 2-1 and 6-1 wins over Everton and Aston Villa, respectively, in their first two league matches of 2020, but they were held to a 2-2 draw at home to Crystal Palace.

The stalemate continued their trend of failing to win more than three Premier League matches in succession this season and allowed Liverpool to extend their lead to 19 points.

In the FA Cup, City breezed into the fifth round as they beat Port Vale 4-1 and Fulham 4-0.

Pep Guardiola's side will also have the chance to win the Carabao Cup for the third season running as they triumphed 3-2 on aggregate over Manchester United in the semi-finals.

Manchester City Statistical Leaders in Premier League

Goals: Sergio Aguero 16, Raheem Sterling 11, Gabriel Jesus 9, Kevin De Bruyne 7, Riyad Mahrez 7, Bernardo Silva 5

Assists: Kevin De Bruyne 15, David Silva 7, Riyad Mahrez 7, Bernardo Silva 4, Gabriel Jesus 4

Passes: Rodrigo 1,553, Fernandinho 1,541, Kevin De Bruyne 1,265, Ilkay Gundogan 1,247, Kyle Walker 1,179

Stats via the official Premier League website and WhoScored.com.

Aguero Sets Premier League Record

4 starts (1 sub), 7 goals, 1 assist (all competitions)

18 shots (Premier League, Carabao Cup)

Highest Pass Success Percentage: 90.9 vs. Manchester United (1-0 defeat)

It was a month to remember for Sergio Aguero, who had a hand in eight goals for City in January.

The striker bagged his first goal of 2020 in the FA Cup win over Port Vale, before notching a fine hat-trick in the 6-1 demolition of Villa:

In doing so, he overtook Alan Shearer's Premier League hat-trick record. The Argentinian had pulled level with the Newcastle United and Blackburn Rovers legend on 11 hat-tricks in February last year, and his haul against Villa took him clear on 12.

His efforts also took him beyond Thierry Henry's 175 Premier League goals, making him the highest-scoring foreign player.

Aguero followed up his hat-trick with a brace against Palace—the first of which took him to 250 goals for City—and the decisive goal in a 1-0 win over Sheffield United.

That took his tally to 180 in the Premier League goalscoring charts, ahead of Frank Lampard's 177. Only Shearer (260), Wayne Rooney (208) and Andy Cole (187) are now above the 31-year-old.

Jesus Starts 2020 in Style

4 starts (2 subs), 5 goals, 2 assists (all competitions)

16 shots (Premier League, Carabao Cup)

Highest Pass Success Percentage: 87.1 vs. Aston Villa (6-1 win)

With City playing eight matches in January, Jesus saw plenty of time on the pitch, with Guardiola rotating him and Aguero up front.

The Brazilian was almost as productive as his counterpart, with five goals and two assists to his name.

He notched both goals as City beat Everton 2-1 on New Year's Day:

Aguero naturally stole the headlines against Villa, but Jesus also performed well in their only start together of the month with a goal and an assist.

He laid on another assist with a superb ball for Aguero's first goal against Palace, and he found the net twice more in their FA Cup win over Fulham.

The 22-year-old needs five more goals to equal his previous best tally of 21 in all competitions, which he set last season.